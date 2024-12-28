Rene Stays In Black And Orange Through 2026

The BC Lions announced today that National defensive back Patrice Rene has signed a two-year extension. Rene was eligible to become a free agent on February 11.

After moving from halfback to SAM linebacker to begin 2024, the Ottawa native enjoyed his most productive season with 50 total tackles (36 solo, 14 special teams), three pass breakups, one blocked punt and his first career sack.

Rene was selected by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in round three (21st overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft and suited up in one game with the team in 2022 before suffering a knee injury. He signed with the Lions as a free agent in May 2023 and registered 12 special teams tackles in 16 regular season contests that year.

Before turning pro, Rene suited up in 45 games at North Carolina from 2016-20 and recorded 104 total tackles, 14 pass breakups, a pair of interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He wrapped up his Tar Heels career with an appearance in the Orange Bowl against Texas A&M before transferring to Rutgers for his final season and recording eight tackles in five games.