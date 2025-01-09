The Belgian Express Rolls On | Debaillie Signs Extension

The BC Lions are keeping another key veteran in the fold as Global defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie has signed on through 2026. Debaillie was eligible to become a free agent on February 11.

Signed as a free agent by the Lions in January 2022, Debaillie has racked up 42 defensive tackles and five sacks in 47 regular season games in black and orange over the last three seasons. In 2024, the native of Gistel, Belgium made history by scoring the first CFL touchdown by a Global player. The major came on a 20-yard fumble return at Toronto in week one.

Debaillie was selected by Edmonton in round three (20th overall) by Edmonton in the 2021 Global Draft and suited up in three games with the Elks in his rookie campaign.

Before moving across the pond to play for Towson University in 2018-19, Debaillie suited up with the Belgian Football League Ostend Pirates and helped the squad defeat Brussels in Belgian Bowl XXIX in 2016.