Lions Sign Three, Including 2024 Camp Attendee Wide Receiver Ed Lee

The BC Lions today announced the signings of three Americans to the roster: wide receivers Ed Lee and Jaivian Lofton and defensive back Wyryor (pronounced Warrior) Noil.

Lee (5’10, 185 lbs)- returns to the Lions after attending 2024 training camp and one pre-season appearance in Calgary where he recorded a team-high 52 yards on four catches. Lee previously attended 2023 training camp with the New England Patriots and finished that season in the XFL with Orlando.

In 37 games at Rhode Island from 2017-22, Lee recorded 86 receptions for 1,262 yards and eight touchdowns. As a senior in 2022, the playmaker earned second-team All-CAA Football honours as a receiver and third-team as a punter after recording 158 yards on 14 returns.

Lofton (6’1, 185 lbs)- moves north after a senior season at Utah Tech that produced 15 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Lofton played three years (2020-22) at Liberty University with 16 receptions for 204 yards and four majors across 17 games, including a highlight-reel, one-handed major against Old Dominion. He attended Chaffey College for his first two seasons (2019-20) and hauled in 72 receptions for 1,584 yards and 20 touchdowns in 21 appearances.

Noil (6’0, 185 lbs)- played his senior season at Central Missouri with 34 total tackles (27 solo, seven assisted), five tackles for a loss, 23 pass breakups, six interceptions and one fumble recovery in 13 games with the Mules. Wyryor also earned First Team All-American by the Associated Press.

In 34 games at Idaho from 2018-22, the defensive back tallied 52 tackles (41 solo, 11 assisted), five tackles for a loss, six pass breakups and one interception.