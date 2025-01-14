Lions Sign Former NFL Running Back Qadree Ollison

The BC Lions have signed American running back Qadree Ollison to their roster the team announced on Tuesday.

Ollison (6’1, 232 lbs)- moves north after a five-year stint in the National Football League. A round-five selection (152nd overall) by Atlanta in the 2019 Draft, Ollison suited up in 19 games over three seasons with the Falcons while rushing for 158 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries.

After a stint with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 where he dressed in three games, the Niagara Falls, New York native signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 and was on the receiving end of Nathan Rourke’s highlight-reel scramble touchdown pass in a pre-season clash in Dallas.

Following his release from the Jaguars, Ollison signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the remainder of 2023 and appeared in two regular season games.

He suited up with the University of Pittsburgh from 2015-18 and earned ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year to go with a pair of Second Team All-ACC Honours in both 2015 and 2018. In 52 games with the Panthers, Ollison recorded 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns on 529 carries while adding 50 receptions for 375 yards and three majors through the air.