Community Programs Set To Ramp Up With School Visits Around Province

There is no offseason when it comes to educating our youths and giving back to the community. Back for 2025, the BC Lions begin our annual tour of school visits on Monday, January 20 as players will present our Team Up To End Racism, Be More Than A Bystander, Energy Champions and Lions Pride programs on a weekly basis until the start of training camp in May.

“As an organization, we are committed to having a positive impact in our community,” said Lions’ director of community partnerships Jamie Taras.

“Our players are the messengers communicating hope, resilience and the quest for excellence to young people across the province.”

Launched in 2011, Be More Than A Bystander presented by the Province of BC, BCMEA and supported by BC Fed and Teck is a groundbreaking partnership with the Ending Violence Association of BC aimed at increasing the understanding on the impact of gender-based violence.

Our Energy Champions program presented by Fortis BC is designed for kids aged Kindergarten through grade seven to be educated on the importance of environmental responsibility and to promote being an ‘Energy Champion.’

Lions Pride in partnership with BC Government, Save-On-Foods, Surrey Schools and Canadian Western Bank is a program designed for students between grades five and ten, emphasizing the importance of making positive choices.

Team Up To End Racism presented by Erase BC, RBC and Beedie and supported by Snowcrest Foods and Pacific Blue Cross focuses on confronting racism and embracing diversity and inclusion in British Columbia.

With the goal of building better communities a major pillar of our brand across the entire province, the Lions are also proud to extend our reach well beyond the Lower Mainland. Our 2025 road trips are as follows:

Energy Champions



January 28-30: Victoria, Sidney, & North Saanich

February 11-13: Penticton, Oliver & Summerland

March 4-6: Williams Lake

Be More Than A Bystander



February 4-6: Comox & Courtenay

February 25-27: Kelowna

March 11-13: Smithers, Houston & Terrace

Team Up To End Racism

April 9-11: Nanaimo & Ladysmith