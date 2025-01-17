Selfless Garry Peters Back For Another Shot At Glory

One of the most consistent defensive backs across the CFL is back in the den for another season.

Garry Peters, who turned 33 last November, has accepted that his youth is in the past. His desires now are leading by example and playing for the name on his back.

Since joining the CFL in 2016, Peters went from a young player admiring the stars across the league, including his current defensive back coach, Ryan Phillips, to becoming a two-time CFL All-Star of his own.

While the individual accolades rack up, there is one more trophy he still dreams of winning. There isn’t much time to waste for Peters, he now embodies the leader role of the Lions’ defence — pushing and challenging his teammates to their full potential.

“We all have to play for our jerseys. It’s not just playing for yourself anymore. We’re representing our family. So, you have to push yourself because these are the moments you will never get back in your life. You never want to deal with any regrets,” Peters said.

The Lions started their 2024 season with a 5-1 record, then lost the next five out of six games during the mid-summer slump. Because the standings across the league were closely contested each week, Peters believed the team still had a chance every week.

“We’ve always stood a chance. No matter what we were going through, whether it was quarterback changes or injuries, the team always felt like we had an opportunity to win. Throughout the league, every team was in the hunt for first place. I wasn’t surprised at the result because anybody could’ve won the Grey Cup,” Peters added.

“When we couldn’t get over the hump, we knew changes were coming. With some of the guys, they may not be back here this year, they have to continue to push and show resiliency no matter where they end up around the league.”

With a brand-new coaching staff in 2025, Peters’ role is vital in shaping the identity of this new team.

Having watched Buck Pierce game-planning against the Lions for the last few seasons, Peters is excited to play under a new staff, including some familiar faces.

“For so long, I admired Buck from afar on what he’s been able to do for Winnipeg. I’m excited to see if he can help us get over the hump,” Peters said.

“I feel right at home with RP. He taught me a lot over the years. I trust him. Having him back as my DB coach is going to be special. I’m able to talk to him on and off the field. And then Benny [Mike Benevides] was my defensive coordinator when I was in Edmonton. It’s like a full-circle moment. I’m familiar with Benny, he’s tough-minded, a hard-nosed guy who will bring intensity to the defence.”

Peters’ relationship with his secondary coach and passing game coordinator, Ryan Phillips holds a special bond. Both of their playing careers overlapped in 2016 & 2017. Peters also admired Phillips’ game when he first arrived in the CFL. Nine seasons later, Peters finds himself in the veteran shoes, a notable voice in the locker room while maintaining the elite standard he displays on the field.

“When I joined the Lions, RP came in the next year after. It was unique for me to admire him as a player and to see his growth as a coach. When RP first got here, I was just learning everything from him, asking him questions. Now, he lets me put my input and we can trust one another because I’ve proven myself that I’m one of the best DBs in the league,” Peters added.

Peters spent his first two seasons in Edmonton and the last six since playing for the Lions since coming over as a free agent ahead of 2108. He played 120 regular season games (including 104 straight in black and orange), and tallied 391 defensive tackles and 16 interceptions. He’s been to the Western Final three times in his CFL career, now Peters knows he probably has limited attempts remaining to get to the Grey Cup.

“I haven’t won a championship since I’ve been in the league. I know it’s not easy. For us, we can’t just be focused on winning the championship right now, it’s too early. We’ve got to build a team, a good chemistry with everyone. You have to do it for the people next to you,” Peters said.

His prominence in the league has brought him more networking opportunities. He started working as a construction contractor during the offseason based in Georgia, U.S. Thanks to the team’s Draft A Lion partner, Amacon, a Canadian real estate development and construction firm.

“I told Amacon about how I wanted to be a contractor in residential real estate, they ended up offering me an opportunity with their company. It’s what I wanted, which is commercial development,” Peters added.

The Conyers, Georgia native also spends his offseason helping with 7-on-7 football. Peters recently travelled to Brevard, North Carolina, coaching the next generation of football players.