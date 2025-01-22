Boseko Lokombo | A Career Timeline

Boseko Lokombo is proud of his achievements over his ten-year career in professional football. He represents his birth country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, his hometown Abbotsford, and allowed football to take his talent to the University of Oregon, becoming a role model in the community, playing a game bigger than himself.

Throughout the last ten seasons, Lokombo has experienced monumental victories and tasted heart-breaking defeat. He won CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021 and overcame the frustration of injuries. Football has consumed his life for the last 15 to 20 years and will continue to be a part of him. But for now, as a father of two boys, he would like to retrieve the days he’s been away for training camps, games and a short off-season. Since leaving for the University of Oregon, Lokombo felt like he’d never had a proper break where he could enjoy a full summer vacation with his family.

Lokombo would like to use this opportunity to show gratitude for his hometown BC Lions, by taking a chance on him and letting him spend most of his professional career at home. The passionate linebacker on the field will walk away from the game with pride, knowing he gave everything to the game of football. Before he finishes this chapter of his career, Lokombo breaks down his professional career from his perspective.

2014 – The Beginning

Selected in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo signed with the Lions on September 8, 2014. Prior to joining the Lions, Lokombo spent the end of August 2014 trying out for the Seattle Seahawks. When Lokombo met his Lions’ teammates for the first time, this was how he introduced himself to the team.

“Coach Benevides put me on the spot. I stood up and said, ‘Hey, my name is Boseko Lokombo, aka Bo Sexy, aka Bolo, and I just started going off. And everybody started laughing,” Lokombo recalled.

He acted as a hybrid that year playing in special teams, practicing with the linebackers and at safety. Following the footsteps of all the great players before him, such as the Team 100 of Adam Bighill and Solomon Elimimian, and defensive backs veterans like Ryan Phillips and Dante Marsh.

At the time, Bryan Burnham, T.J. Lee and Lokombo were three newcomers in the CFL, trying to establish a role on the Lions.

“My introduction to the team was figuring out who the leaders were, and which guys I lean on. I didn’t know T.J. and Burnham too well at the time because we were all young bucks, trying to figure it out. I gravitated towards, Keynan Parker and Stephen Adekolu. They were my buddies in my first year.”

2015- CFL All-Star For Lokombo

He was young, energetic and eager to hurdle over any obstacles in his way. In 2012, the CFL listed him as the number one prospect for the upcoming 2013 draft. Lokombo did not want to disappoint. In 2015, once he stepped onto the field during training camp, the goal was to prove his worth to the Lions. Lokombo embraced the tough days in Kamloops. Looking back, Lokombo appreciated the brutal practices under general manager Wally Buono, because it moulded Lokombo into the player he is for the rest of his career.

“All the padded practices every day, the gassers at the end of practices. I’m glad I lived through the old-school days of football. To me, that’s what football is all about. Even though I was from B.C., it was my first time experiencing a training camp. That’s when I became closer with T.J. and excelled in my role,” Lokombo recalled.

He went on to earn a CFL All-Star nomination, with 26 defensive tackles and 24 special teams tackles and earned his first career sack on August 15, 2015, against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

2016 – NFL Dream Continues

At the age of 26, Lokombo believed the NFL was still within his reach. Coming off a specular 2015 season in the CFL, he was determined to pursue the NFL once more in his prime. Going into a contract year, Lokombo was eager to become the starter behind Team 100 and display more highlights reels on the field. From his perspective, he understood that the Lions were trying to retain and develop him for the future, but the young cub felt he was ready for the wild.

Lokombo registered nine defensive tackles, and 11 special teams tackles in 2016.

2017 – Baltimore Ravens, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers

Lokombo worked out for the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in the offseason. He recalled the Ravens were intrigued by his versatility as an outside linebacker and at safety, then proceeded to sign Lokombo to a futures contract.

He carried the same professionalism down south. This time, he was surrounded by big-time NFL players like Terrell Suggs, Eric Weddle, C.J. Mosely, Matt Judon, Marlon Humphrey and many more.

“The transition between the CFL and NFL is pretty similar. The differences were even more meetings and more workouts. One thing I thought I could improve was taking care of my body. When I got to the Ravens, we worked out every day. There was a chart to keep track of all times, numbers and attempts of players. There would be a ranking points system, and we would go through phases of training as a team,” Lokombo recalled.

The mentality of playing like a Raven was instilled into Lokombo. He fell in love with the gym. He had to maximize his potential to make the final roster. Lokombo was listed as a practice player before his release on September 26, 2017. He was picked up by the Oakland Raiders and spent time with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

“The Ravens saw my potential because I have the range to cover and blitz off the edge. The Raiders wanted me because they were playing the Ravens, so they wanted to get some intel. I thought it was hilarious because I was still learning the defence with the Ravens. I remember Marshawn Lynch, the Raiders facility at the time and playing on a baseball field.”

2018 – Back in BC

Despite signing three days before the start of training camp, Lokombo was in phenomenal shape to kick off his 2018 campaign. Lokombo returned to the CFL and elevated his play to another level. He spoke about training camp battles with Dyshawn Davis for the starting role until halfway through the season when Lokombo solidified his spot.

Lokombo enjoyed a career-high statistically; he recorded 71 defensive tackles, 16 special teams tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

At the end of 2018, Lokombo hoped the Lions would re-sign him, to establish a long-term relationship with his hometown team. However, the two sides did not reach an agreement during contract negotiations, leaving Lokombo’s only choice to test free agency.

2019 – A Year As An Alouette

He spent a brief part of his childhood living in Montreal. With Lokombo and his partner expecting their firstborn, the Alouettes became the second most desirable team he would play for. Lokombo signed a two-year contract with the Montreal Alouettes and was promised a starting role at weakside linebacker next to Henoc Muamba.

And life hits Lokombo at the most unfortunate time. He fractured two ribs early into the season and was forced to sit out for a month. Montreal scrambled to find his replacements by adding Glenn Love and Chris Ackie.

Kavis Reed, the former CFL head coach and general manager who brought Lokombo into Montreal, was relieved from his duty after Week four. Following Lokombo’s return from injury, his starting role was replaced by Ackie. With Lokombo’s ability, he was able to rejuvenate his season by stepping in as a safety, filling in for former Canadian defensive back, Taylor Loffler, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

When Week 13 arrived, Lokombo had this game circled in his schedule — playing against the BC Lions.

“I was mad because I didn’t want BC to win. The team let me go in the offseason and they were about to score. When Wayne Moore ran towards me, I remember he was running pretty high, he never really saw me or flowered his shoulder pads. Everything is slowed down for me, I lowered my shoulder, lowered my centre of gravity and then, boom!”

2020 – COVID-19

On January 31st, Montreal traded Lokombo to the Toronto Argonauts. As he explained on his appearance on 1st and Now this week, the pandemic shutdown meant he would never once set foot in the Boatmen facility. He was released by the Argonauts exactly a year later in 2021. His hometown Lions would bring Lokombo back on February 1st, 2021.

2021 – MOC Season

In a shortened season, Lokombo could once again call BC Place his home. This time, he became a leader on defence. Pairing up with 2021 1st-overall pick, Jordan Williams, the Canadian linebackers duo was the spotlight of the 2021 season. In 14 games, Lokombo recorded 66 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, four sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble and scored his first career pick-six against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Lokombo was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian in 2021.

2022 – Western-Final Attempt 1

Lokombo enjoyed another productive season that would go down as his top three favourite seasons in the CFL. The Lions were balling, and the defence was making plays each week.

“We established a culture. It started during the COVID season. Guys worked extremely hard. Blood, sweat and tears, we put up a great team, with great characters. It felt like family because we were so close. The hurdle to overcome was Winnipeg,” Lokombo recalled.

The Lions would lose to Winnipeg, 28-20 in the Western Final.

2023 – Western-Final Attempt 2

Lokombo and the Lions picked up where they left off in 2023, battling for the Western Division and hoping to host the Western Final at home. It all came down to the first ever ‘Gravy Bowl’, where the winner of the game between the Lions and Bombers would win the season series and practically punch their ticket to host the Western Final.

“We went all the way to overtime and lost. In a situation like this, we had the roster for it. We needed to win. That’s why it was heartbreaking and disappointing. Guys like T.J., Garry and RP who are Lions for life, we felt like that was our window. We were a good team; we were just around the corner. But we fell short. I hope the guys in the future can get it done.”

The Lions were tested again in Winnipeg, falling short to the Blue Bombers in the Western Final with a score of 24-13.

2024 – More Than Just Football

In the offseason, Lokombo and several CFL players took a meaningful trip to Kenya with World Vision Canada. Beyond his missionary trip, Lokombo actively spent his offseason in the community, presenting at local schools and growing the game in the lower mainland.

From 2022 to 2024, Lokombo was a part of the following community and school programs through the Lions:

Energy Champions school presentations

Team Up to End Racism school presentations

TELUS Wise Anti-bullying presentations

Punt, Pass, Kick

Indigenous Youth Flag Football

Lions Pride Flag Football

Play With The Pros

“I’m doing my part in this life. I’ve always felt like it was bigger than me. You could be a football player, and win awards. If you are satisfied with just that, you’re not doing it right. I wanted to be someone where kids can ask me questions and I can help them reach their goals, football and life. I want to be open book, get involved in the community and be a good father,” Lokombo said.