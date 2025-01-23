Andrew Peirson Remains With Lions On 2025 Extension

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions are keeping another veteran piece in the fold as National offensive lineman Andrew Peirson has signed a contract extension. Peirson was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Peirson (6’3, 300 lbs)- returns for a seventh season with the organization after a 2024 campaign that saw him dress for 12 regular season games. Along with filling it at multiple positions on the offensive line, Peirson recorded a pair of receptions for 20 yards.

With 69 regular season and six playoff games under his belt in black and orange, the Kingston, Ontario native is also a four-time winner of the Jamie Taras Community Service Award for his excellent work in the club’s various programs.

Peirson originally signed with the Lions as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 after 29 games over four seasons (2014-17) at Gannon University. Along with earning multiple Division II academic awards, Peirson took home a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference scholar-athlete award in 2015.