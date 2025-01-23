Lions Add American Trio To Roster

The BC Lions announced the signings of three Americans to the roster: wide receiver Devin Carter, offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin and running back D’Vonte Price.

Carter (6’3, 214 lbs)- attended 2024 training camp with the Carolina Panthers after a senior season at West Virginia where he hauled in 27 receptions for 501 yards and two touchdowns with a season-high 56 receiving yards in a game against BYU. Carter previously suited up at North Carolina State from 2018-22 and racked up 1,906 yards and ten touchdowns on 118 receptions (16.15 yards per catch).

Gadlin (6’4, 320 lbs)- signed with the Tennessee Titans last May and attended rookie mini-camp. After appearing in 29 games with 22 starts at Tulsa from 2018-21, Gadlin transferred to Liberty for his final two college seasons and made an immediate impact with 13 starts at right tackle in a junior season where he was the Flames’ highest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Price (6’2, 210 lbs)- moves north after a stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022. Price was activated in a special teams role for a week six game against Jacksonville and spent the balance of the season on the practice roster. In 48 games at Florida International from 2017-21, Price rushed for 2,203 yards and 15 touchdowns on 369 carries while adding 45 receptions for 307 yards and one major. He capped off his college career by earning an invite to the 2022 Senior Bowl.