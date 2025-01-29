Lions Sign Veteran DL Tre Crawford, Add Two More Americans

The BC Lions added a trio of Americans to the roster on Wednesday: defensive linemen Tre Crawford and Jeffrey Johnson plus wide receiver Michael ‘M.J.’ Wright.

Crawford (6’3, 235 lbs)- most recently attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024 after a 12-game stint with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the previous two seasons. With the Ticats, Crawford recorded 18 defensive tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble.

Crawford signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 and also had a stint with the Denver Broncos before the end of 2020. The Houston, Texas native played his first two seasons of eligibility at Tyler Junior College and racked up 96 total tackles, 5.5 sacks and an interception/

He transferred to Alabama-Birmingham from 2017-18 and registered 43 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss, eight sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries in 21 games.

Johnson (6’3, 305 lbs)- moves north after appearing in ten games over the last two seasons with the United Football League Houston Gamblers and recording 12 tackles in ten games.

After three years at Tulane, Johnson transferred to Oklahoma for his 2022 senior season and racked up 23 total tackles with four tackles for a loss in 13 games. The Brookhaven, Mississippi native then recorded a season-high five tackles in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State.

Wright (6’0, 192 lbs)- earned an invite to rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in 2024 and a solid college career at Fordham. The New Jersey native sits sixth in program history with 185 receptions and 2,887 yards while adding 21 touchdowns across 45 games.

A three-time All-Patriot League selection (2021-23), Wright was named to the FCS ADA All-Academic team as a senior.