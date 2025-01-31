CFL Receiving Leader Justin McInnis Remains With Lions Through ’26

The BC Lions scored on a major completion Friday as National wide receiver Justin McInnis, a pending free agent on February 11, signed a two-year contract extension with the team.

“Justin has evolved into an elite game-breaker in this league and we feel his ceiling can be even higher as we integrate our players into Buck Pierce’s offence,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

2024 was a breakout year for McInnis who became the first Canadian since Andy Fantuz in 2010 to lead the CFL in receiving, hauling in 92 receptions for 1,469 yards and seven touchdowns.

The yard total was the second-highest ever by a Canadian Lion in one season after Matt Clark in 1991 (1,530) and eighth-best for a Canadian all-time, surpassing the likes of Fantuz, Brad Sinopoli, Jeff Fairholm and Ray Elgaard. McInnis capped it off by earning All-CFL and West Division All-CFL honours and the team nomination for Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

The Quebec native originally joined the Lions as a free agent ahead of 2023 and recorded 46 catches for 690 yards and five touchdowns across 18 regular season games.

Selected sixth overall by Saskatchewan in the 2019 CFL Draft, McInnis suited up in 33 games over three seasons with the green and white with 48 receptions for 596 yards and two majors.

McInnis transferred from Dodge City Community College to Arkansas State from 2016-18 and recorded 115 receptions for 1,577 yards and ten touchdowns in 38 games with the Red Wolves.