Chris Schleuger Signs 2025 Extension

The BC Lions have signed American offensive lineman Chris Schleuger to a contract extension. He was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Schleuger (6’2, 305 lbs)- returns for a third season in black and orange after making nine starts- six at left guard, three at left tackle- in 2024. Schleuger and company helped the Lions rack up 482 yards of net offence in a week five win in Hamilton while Justin McInnis recorded 243 receiving yards in the next victory over Saskatchewan. The Iowa native originally came over as a free agent ahead of 2023 and made one start at left tackle.

Schleuger moved north to the Montreal Alouettes in 2019, appearing in 22 regular season games and one playoff contest through 2022. After splitting his college career between Iowa Western CC and Alabama-Birmingham, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as a non-drafted free agent in 2018 and had a stint with the Birmingham Iron of AAF. He then finished 2018 on the Saskatchewan Roughriders practice squad.