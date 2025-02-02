Lions Sign Free Agent Defensive Lineman DeWayne Hendrix

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive lineman DeWayne Hendrix to a two-year contract. Hendrix became eligible for free agency following his release from Hamilton last week.

Hendrix (6’4, 275 lbs)- registered 17 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games with the Tiger-Cats in 2024. Following his first sack of the season, Hendrix earned the top defensive grade (87.8) in the week seven CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

In 38 regular season contests with the Toronto Argonauts from 2021-23, Hendrix recorded 65 tackles, eight sacks, six pass knockdowns and one forced fumble. Hendrix earned a championship ring in 2022 while recording a sack and forced fumble in the Argonauts’ victory over Winnipeg in the 109th Grey Cup.

Hendrix attended NFL training camps in Miami (2019) and Pittsburgh (2020) with practice roster stints in Jacksonville and Chicago in between. He also appeared in five games with his hometown St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL to begin 2020.

Hendrix moved from Tennessee to the University of Pittsburgh from 2015-18 and went on to record 50 total tackles (30 solo, 20 assisted), ten tackles for a loss, seven-and-a-half sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 25 games with the Panthers. He wrapped up his college career with a forced fumble against Stanford in the Sun Bowl.