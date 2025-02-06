Lions Sign NFL Draft Pick & Former Eagles RB Jason Huntley

The BC Lions announced today the signing of American running back/returner Jason Huntley to the roster.

Said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden: “Jason is the epitome of a playmaker. Whether it’s in the backfield or the return game, he has a legitimate chance to score anytime he touches the ball.”

Huntley (5’9, 175 lbs)- a fifth-round selection (172nd overall) by Detroit in the 2020 NFL Draft, Huntley was claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Eagles in September of that year and went on to record 90 yards on 18 carries in six games over two seasons. The Toledo, Ohio native also had practice roster stints in Pittsburgh and Indianapolis in 2022 and 2023.

Huntley suited up in 47 games at New Mexico State from 2016-19 and rushed for 2,182 yards- seventh-highest total in school history- and 18 touchdowns on 373 carries. The versatile playmaker also hauled in 134 receptions for 1,119 yards and seven majors and returned 57 kicks for 1,521 yards and five touchdowns including three returns to the house in a 2018 season which he became only the third tailback in school history to earn All-American accolades.