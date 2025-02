The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent National linebacker Adam Auclair.

Auclair (6’1, 213 lbs)- the Saint Georges, Quebec native spent 2024 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in 15 regular season games with 53 total tackles (37 defence, 16 special teams) and a career-high three interceptions. He then made his playoff debut in the Western Semi-Final against the Lions.

Auclair was selected sixth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 CFL Draft and recorded 149 total tackles (119 defence, 30 special teams), a pair of sacks and a forced fumble in 42 contests from 2021-23.

The linebacker helped Laval hoist the Vanier Cup in 2016 and 2018 while Auclair’s 2017 campaign with the Rouge et Or saw a first-team All-Canadian selection and winning of the Presidents’ Trophy as U Sports Most Outstanding Defensive Player.