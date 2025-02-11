Lions Sign National Offensive Lineman David Foucault

The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of national free agent offensive lineman David Foucault to a one-year contract.

Foucault (6’7, 315 lbs, pronounced FOO-KOH)- is back for a second stint with the Lions after making 53 starts over the last three seasons with the Edmonton Elks, mostly at left guard. Foucault made the Pro Football Focus (PFF) Honour Roll in weeks 16 and 19 of 2024 while Edmonton’s 2023 rushing offence averaged 5.3 yards per carry, good for second in the CFL.

Foucault was a member of the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 with 13 regular season starts plus the East Division Semi-Final at Hamilton.

Selected fifth overall by his hometown Alouettes in 2014, the hulking offensive lineman signed with the Carolina Panthers and made five appearances over the next three seasons with one start.

The Lions then acquired Foucault’s rights in a deal that sent Jovan Olafioye to Montreal in March 2017. Foucault split time at guard and tackle while making 45 starts for the Lions from 2017-19. The 2019 campaign saw the offensive line help John White eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark.

Foucault suited up for the Universite de Montreal Carabins from 2010-13, switching from defensive line to offensive line for his second season. He earned an invite to the East-West Bowl in 2013.