Bad Moon Rysen: Lions Add Free Agent WR John

The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the addition of another homegrown product as National wide receiver Rysen John has signed with the team.

John (6’7, 220 lbs)- moves back home after appearing in 17 games over two seasons with the Calgary Stampeders and hauling in four receptions for 19 yards.

Following his selection by Calgary in round three (21st overall) in the 2020 CFL Draft, the Surrey native signed as a free agent with the New York Giants and spent 2020 on their practice roster before making six catches for 72 yards in 2021 pre-season action. John was then placed on injured reserve and spent time in 2022 training camp with the Chicago Bears.

The former star at Vancouver College attended Simon Fraser University from 2016-19 and recorded 132 receptions for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns. John was named SFU’s offensive MVP in his senior year after leading the Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) in receptions (53), receiving yards (861) and touchdowns (10).