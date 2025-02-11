Veteran Linebacker Adam Konar Returns To Lions

The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of free agent National linebacker Adam Konar to a one-year contract.

Konar (6’1, 225 lbs)- returns for a second stint with the team after spending 2024 with the Calgary Stampeders and recording ten total tackles (three defence, seven special teams) in 17 contests.

The Vancouver native previously dressed in 17 with the Lions across 2019 and 2021 while racking up 21 special teams tackles to go with 12 defensive stops in 17 games.

Selected in round three (25th overall) by Edmonton in the 2015 CFL Draft, Konar suited up in 70 games with the Elks from 2015-18 and 2021-23. His most productive season came in 2017 with 54 defensive tackles and a pair of interceptions in 12 regular season contests.

Konar is a Vancouver College grad and was named MVP of the 2010 Subway Bowl when the Fighting Irish took down Terry Fox for the provincial championship. After one season with the Langley Rams of BCFC, Konar suited up for the University of Calgary Dinos and earned All-Canadian honours in 2014.