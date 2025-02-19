Lions Add OL Derwin Gray & RB Nathaniel Peat

The BC Lions announced on Wednesday the signings of two Americans: offensive lineman Derwin Gray and running back Nathaniel Peat.

Gray (6’4, 320 lbs)- spent the last two seasons in the United Football League with Birmingham and suited up in 19 contests. Gray was selected in round seven (219th overall) by Pittsburgh in the 2019 NFL Draft before seeing action in five regular season games in the 2020 campaign. He finished his second pro season with Jacksonville before a stint on Tennessee’s practice roster.

Gray suited up in 35 games at Maryland from 2015-18 and twice earned Big 10 Honourable Mention.

Peat (5’10, 205 lbs)- signed with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in 2024 and saw action in three pre-season games with five carries for 19 yards.

Peat began his college career at Stanford from 2019-21 and twice won the Phil Moffat Award given to the school’s top special teams player. He racked up 546 yards on 46 kickoff returns across 30 games with the Cardinal. Peat transferred to Missouri from 2022-23 and rushed for 755 yards and five touchdowns on 176 total carries while adding 16 receptions for 147 yards and two majors through the air. Peat also contributed on special teams with 11 kick returns for 187 yards in his two seasons at Mizzou.