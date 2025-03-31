Lions Add OL Tyran Hunt & WR/Returner Juwan Manigo

The BC Lions have signed two more Americans to the training camp roster: offensive lineman Tyran Hunt and wide receiver Juwan Manigo.

Hunt (6’7, 315 lbs)- enjoyed a successful 2024 season with the Indoor Football League Frisco Fighters, earning a spot on the IFL All-Rookie Team as the Fighters led the league in rushing yards. The Virginia native played his first pro season with the United Football League San Antonio Brahmas in 2023.

“Tyran is a massive offensive lineman that has the skill set and attitude we’re looking for,” explained general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“We’ve had terrific success with former Arena players and are looking forward to having him compete in training camp.”

After appearing in eight games at Maryland from 2017-19, Tyran transferred to Old Dominion for his final two college seasons and started 22 games at left guard while helping ODU finish with the fifth-highest rushing yards in Conference USA in the 2021 campaign.

Manigo (5’7, 175 lbs)- moves north after a 2024 stint with the United Football League Arlington Renegades and finished second in the league with 962 kickoff return yards while racking up 1,162 all-purpose yards.

He began his pro career in Mexico with Caudillos of LFA from 2022-23. Nicknamed ‘Sonic,’ the playmaker set league records in 2023 after Caudillos was promoted, scoring nine receiving touchdowns, five majors on returns and one on the ground while eclipsing 2,000 all-purpose yards.

“Juwan’s speed makes him special as a returner and a receiver,” added Rigmaiden.

“He’s going to compete right away and give us another player that can take the top off the defence.”

Juwan suited up in 35 games at Delaware Valley University from 2017-19 and caught 62 passes for 960 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the squad in 2018 with 395 receiving yards along with 24 receptions and three majors. Juwan was named to the MAC All-Academic Honour Roll in 2019.