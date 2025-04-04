Hendrix Brings Experience & Winning Pedigree To Defence

The pro football path for DeWayne Hendrix isn’t unlike many others. It just took a Global Pandemic for him to catch a big break. After four productive seasons at the University of Pittsburgh (2015-18) followed by two years of toiling on NFL practice rosters in Miami, Jacksonville, Chicago and Pittsburgh and a stint with the XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks, the defensive lineman saw his persistence pay off when the rest of the world shut down.

“I ended up in the Spring League in Texas with CFL coaches and scouts evaluating,” he recalls from his offseason home in Atlanta.

“That presented my first real chance since the COVID routine took over. I ended up getting offered a contract by Toronto.”

It would take another year before the CFL returned to play but that didn’t prevent Hendrix from earning his real opportunity to play regularly at the professional level. The Illinois native earned a spot with the Argonauts out of 2021 training camp and was a key piece to the squad that finished first in the East Division three straight years and took down Winnipeg in the 2022 Grey Cup.

He made his mark in Toronto, suiting up in 38 games and recording a sack and forced fumble in the Grey Cup triumph to end his second season. Hendrix had a productive 2024 campaign down the QEW in Hamilton, including a Pro Football Focus defensive Honour Roll nod in week seven following his first sack of the season.

But with a new regime taking over after a last-place finish in Steel Town, Hendrix was granted his release ahead of free agency and was quickly snapped up by another squad looking to take on a new identity. That’s how he wound up on the West Coast nearly five years after first showing his stuff in Texas.

“Just talking to Ryan Rigmaiden, Buck Pierce and a few of the players, it was clear right away that they want me and that I can fit in with their plans on my side of the ball,” Hendrix says.

“The one constant I came away with is the organization is filled with great people. I can’t wait to get out there and help build it.”

We may sound like a broken record but one area Rigmaiden and the staff prioritized when making additions to the roster was that of the trenches. Look no further than the Hendrix addition and January trade for his former Argo teammate, offensive lineman Dejon Allen. With Nathan Rourke and his cast of offensive weapons working toward getting better, this should be shaping up to be a nastier team up front. And know that has to be a major factor once they inch closer to November.

“Everyone’s going to eat,” Hendrix explains of their mentality.

“Us interior guys have the job to allow Betts, Tehuema and anyone else coming off the edge to get to the quarterback. When those guys bring pressure, it also allows us to neutralize the run. We all work together. Iron sharpens iron.”

Growing up in suburban Chicago, Hendrix dabbled in a variety of sports and was also a standout wrestler in high school. When he’s away from the football grind, you can likely catch him fishing, doing yoga or meditating to keep his mind sharp.

While with the Pitt Panthers, he was surrounded by several teammates who have gone on to pro careers including Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, San Francisco safety Jason Pinnock and his current teammate, running back Qadree Ollison. Playing at an elite program with so many great players no doubt allowed him to carve out his career.

“Such great memories I took from there. Whenever we played Virginia Tech or Penn State, those were the best games that brought out the best in all of us,” Hendricks adds.

Once he established himself up north, Hendrix admitted it took him a while to appreciate just how special the Canadian Football League is. That became even more evident when he took the field at Mosaic Stadium and prevented the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from a Grey Cup threepeat. The championship experience is one he will always relish.

“To be honest, I knew it was big but I didn’t realize it was THAT big until we won it,” he says.

“I would say the high-level competition is what stood out for me. This is the two best teams going at it. Nothing feels better.”

All the more reason to get back and to it again with his new teammates.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com