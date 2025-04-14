Lions Mourn Passing Of Former Head Coach Larry Donovan

The BC Lions are deeply saddened to learn that former head coach Larry Donovan passed away at the age of 84.

Said Lions director of community partnerships Jamie Taras: “Throughout his tenure, Larry was a positive influence on everyone in our organization. He always had a great upbeat energy that trickled down to the rest of the team. Our thoughts are with his wife Georgia, their three daughters and entire family.”

After joining the Lions as special teams and defensive line coach to begin 1986, Donovan succeeded Don Matthews as the club’s 13th head coach in October of 1987 and led the team on a four-game winning streak to finish first in the West Division.

Donovan’s first and only full season at the helm resulted in a 10-8 regular season record and appearance in the 76th Grey Cup against Winnipeg in November 1988. After his dismissal four games into the 1989 campaign, he moved on to the Saskatchewan Roughriders as linebackers coach from 1990-91 where he once again worked under Matthews.

Prior to his time in the CFL, Donovan served as head coach at the University of Montana from 1980-85 and previously held assistant roles at South Dakota, Washington State, Iowa and Kansas.