Roar As One | BC Lions Unveil Campaign & Exciting Game Themes For 2025

With 54 days until our 2025 regular season gets underway, the BC Lions unveiled our ‘Roar As One’ marketing campaign plus a very exciting lineup of home game themes for the 71st season in franchise history.

ROAR AS ONE

In 2025, the BC Lions will unveil a refreshed brand that amplifies our current identity as gritty underdogs with unfinished business. Building on our storied history, the new vision embraces a bold aesthetic and our working-class roots. A powerful new slogan will be launched, which aims to unite fans across the entire province and fits in with our enhanced logo cohesiveness. Our 2025 aesthetic reflects the team’s determination to overcome challenges and rise to new heights, both on and off the field.

“The excitement to begin our 71st season is heating up throughout our organization,“ said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“We’re thrilled with the opportunity to bring back several of our exciting game themes plus introduce a few exciting elements to our home games throughout 2025. We can’t wait to see our great fans at BC Place for Concert Kickoff on June 7 and will soon have a very exciting announcement on that front.”

2025 BC LIONS GAME THEMES

Monday, May 19: Lions In Langford (Pre-Season)

Opponent: Calgary Stampeders

Kickoff: 1:00 PM

As first announced in February, the squad returns to Vancouver Island and Langford’s Starlight Stadium for the first pre-season battle. Sold out in 12 minutes, the game will be played in front of over 6,150 fans with live music and plenty of activities for fans of all ages highlighting the pre-game festivities. We’re proud to represent the entire province of British Columbia and to play in front of our passionate Island fans.

Saturday, June 7: Concert Kickoff

Opponent: Edmonton Elks

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

Our Concert Kickoff home opener has cemented its place as the most anticipated event on Vancouver’s social calendar. Starting with OneRepublic in 2022 and continuing with LL Cool J and 50 Cent in the following two seasons, this new tradition has sparked amazing memories for both longtime and new Lions fans. The headliner for our fourth-annual pre-game performance will be announced in the coming weeks. The evening kickoff allows fans to enjoy an extended Backyard Party on Terry Fox Plaza. It’s a home opener tradition like no other!

Saturday, June 21: Summer Camp

Opponent: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

Summer Camp is the perfect way to kick off summer and celebrate school being out. This new celebration transforms our pre-game fun into the Summer Campground featuring canvas tents, camping chairs, S’mores and classic campground entertainment. The afternoon highlights all the amazing summer adventures our great province has to offer as we ring in the longest day of the year. To honour the end of the school year, we are excited to host a halftime graduation ceremony with ticket sales supporting dry grad fundraisers. The game also features a special performance from our Junior Uproar dancers and activities including Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader and classic camp games at halftime.

Saturday, July 19: Watermelon Smash

Opponent: Saskatchewan Roughriders

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

The Watermelon Smash has only made the rivalry with Saskatchewan all the more exciting. The third annual instalment once again takes place at the height of Summer season with the games getting even more important. The Watermelon Smash brings a fresh routine that drives fan and media buzz, community impact and fun competition on Terry Fox Plaza. Our constructed Watermelon Smash pit will support local charities. The side that raises the most money will be declared the winner with proceeds going to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. In partnership with BC Farmers, unsellable watermelons will be repurposed as livestock feed.

Sunday, July 27: Family Traditions

Opponent: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

Football and family go hand in hand. This year’s family-themed game celebrates generations of Lions fans coming together to share their love for the great CFL and Lions tradition. We invite fans of all ages to turn their Sunday gathering into a memorable outing of cheering on the Lions at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. The pre-game festivities on Terry Fox Plaza will be kid and family-themed as will the activations throughout the concourse and on the field.

Sunday, August 16: Show ‘n’ Shine

Opponent: Montreal Alouettes

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

Brand new in 2025, our Show ‘n’ Shine game celebrates one of the most iconic elements of summer. Our club teams up with car and motorcycle enthusiasts to showcase classic and brand-new vehicles that will transform the streets into stunning displays. The first 7,500 fans through the gates receive a custom die-cast BC Lions car collectable. Our partnership with The Driven Project once again creates a memorable and special game-day experience for terminally ill children who get to ride downtown in a luxury car. This game also features our annual Wall of Fame induction (soon to be announced) and performances from the Alumni Dance Team. All game tickets feature free gate admission to the PNE.

Friday, September 12: Campus Clash

Opponent: Ottawa REDBLACKS

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

We kick off the school year in style as Campus Clash brings a high-energy evening that celebrates post-secondary students and college football traditions. The September battle pits school vs. school in what will be an unforgettable showdown of pride and passion. Students are encouraged to represent their alma mater by donning school colours and sitting in a designated student section. Campus Clash also involves interactive activations, spirited rivalries and live entertainment. Join us for the ultimate college experience. To cap it off, students will have the chance to win their tuition.

Friday, September 26: Orange Shirt Day

Opponent: Toronto Argonauts

Kickoff: 7:00 PM

The special Orange Shirt Day game receives an exciting refresh in year five as we deepen our commitment to respecting Truth and Reconciliation and celebrating the richness of our Indigenous culture. Fans will once again experience out Indigenous Marketplace with crafts and goods plus cultural food offerings that highlight Indigenous culinary traditions. The pre-game festivities outside include a special performance by the Squamish Nation Band Bitterly Divine, setting the tone for a powerful and meaningful celebration. The first 5,000 fans through the gates receive a free orange shirt sporting our special Indigenous-themed logo.

Saturday, October 4: Gravy Bowl

Opponent: Calgary Stampeders

Kickoff: 4:00 PM

As we saw last season, the only thing sweeter than an October win over Calgary is celebrating on the field with a few turkey legs. The third annual Gravy Bowl also incorporates our amateur football celebrations to help maximize the ticketing potential of this fan favourite game theme. The pre-game tailgate includes turkey carving with Vienneau and his Calgary counterpart Jay McNeil, a Thanksgiving-themed food menu and a pie-eating contest. Our future football stars will be showcased in the Punt, Pass and Kick finals and Orange Helmet Awards celebrations for all of our province’s community and high school champions.

Friday, October 17: Wild West

Opponent: Edmonton Elks

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

The final regular season home tilt is a Wild West showdown as we celebrate country culture in a true Western stile. The fun includes our Uproar Dance Team sporting country costumes and fans donning cowboy hats on the concourse. The other elements include a mechanical bull and lasso performer to keep the energy high. Halftime entertainment involves- you guessed it- a country music performance. Wild West night is the perfect way to cap off a brilliant menu of 2025 game themes as we make a push to the Grey Cup Playoffs.

GREAT PERKS AS A SEASON TICKET HOLDER

Fans can partake in all of these great themes by becoming a BC Lions season ticket member. Perks include savings over single game tickets, 15% off Lions merchandise, exclusive season ticket holder events, reserved playoff seats, VIP pre-sale privileges and more! CLICK HERE to learn more or to become a Season Ticket Holder today.