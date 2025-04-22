Two More For The Defence: Lions Bring Back Taylor, Add Turary To Camp Roster

The BC Lions have signed American defensive linemen Demetrius Taylor and Kemoko Turay to the training camp roster.

Taylor (6’0, 290 lbs)- the Miami, Fla. native returns to the Lions after a training camp stint with the UFL Birmingham Stallions to begin 2025. Taylor originally joined the Lions during 2024 training camp in Kamloops before suiting up in the team’s final pre-season game.

Taylor signed with the Detroit Lions as a non-drafted free agent in 2022 and emerged with a spot on the roster out of training camp before being assigned to the practice squad in October. In 65 games at Appalachian State from 2017-21, Taylor recorded 137 total tackles, 46 tackles for a loss, 26.5 sacks, ten knockdowns and a pair of fumble recoveries. He earned First-Team All-Sun Belt honours in each of his final three seasons with the Mountaineers.

Toray (6’5, 248 lbs)- the veteran split 2024 between Carolina Panthers training camp and the UFL St. Louis BattleHawks. Toray was selected in round two (52nd overall) by Indianapolis in the 2018 NFL Draft before appearing in 38 games over the next four seasons with 33 total tackles (24 solo, nine assisted), 12 sacks and one fumble recovery. Following his release from the Colts, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of 2022 and appeared in three regular season games that season before attending 2023 training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Montclair, N.J. native suited up in 44 games at Rutgers from 2014-17 and registered 103 total tackles (54 solo, 49 assisted), 20.5 tackles for a loss, 15.5 sacks, four pass knockdowns, three fumble recoveries, three blocked kicks and a forced fumble. A Freshman All-American and All-Big Ten Honourable Mention in 2014, he was invited to the 2018 Senior Bowl.