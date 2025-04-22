Upper Bowl OPEN For June 7 Concert Kickoff As Pre-Sales Begin

(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced today that Upper Bowl seating is open for our fifth annual Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7, when we begin our 71st season against the Edmonton Elks.

“The excitement for Concert Kickoff continues to build, especially since the launch of our additional game themes last week,” said Lions president Duane Vienneau.

“This event has grown into the most anticipated event on Vancouver’s summer calendar. Last year’s event was a sellout and the highest attended home opener in team history and we look forward to another huge crowd.”

The upper bowl news comes on the day we began single-game ticket pre-sales with season ticket holders and club partners for all games at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

On Thursday, the pre-sale is open to BC Lions Insiders and media partners before the public single-game ticket sale opens on Thursday, May 1.

Fans can secure their seats NOW by becoming a BC Lions season ticket holder. Perks include savings over single game tickets, 15% off Lions merchandise, exclusive season ticket holder events, reserved playoff seats, VIP pre-sale privileges and more!

CLICK HERE to learn more or to become a season ticket holder today.