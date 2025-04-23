“I couldn’t ask for a better spot” | Masoli’s winding road returns to West Coast

Written by Nic Hauka– Mental toughness is a phrase that gets thrown around a lot in the athletic world. If you ask football coaches what their interpretation of the term is, they’ll likely tell you it’s how individuals respond to adverse situations. Jeremiah Masoli is no stranger to adversity. It’s easy to break in tough times, but Masoli never has. Each and every time his will has been tested, he’s battled through and come out the other side a stronger, wiser man. Now that his winding road has brought him back closer to home on the West Coast, Masoli can reflect on the triumphs and adversity he’s had to endure.

Coming out of high school, you’d think a future collegiate standout like Masoli would have teams flooding his mailbox with scholarship offers. That was not the future pro’s reality.

“In 2006, it wasn’t as easy to be seen. You had to really stand out, and I didn’t have a lot of interest,” remembered Masoli.

One team that initially showed interest in Masoli was the San Diego Toreros football program, an FCS Division 1 school led by head coach Jim Harbaugh. Unfortunately, Harbaugh left for Stanford and talks with the Toreros got quiet. With no Division 1 offers to accept, Masoli enrolled at the City College of San Francisco.

While at junior college, Masoli learned how to read defences better, put together some great tape to send to scouts and won a National Championship along the way. All of a sudden, Masoli had a plethora of offers. After weighing his options, Masoli packed his bags and headed to Eugene, Oregon, to play for the Ducks.

Ducks Come Calling

Masoli had made the jump from JUCO to a Division 1 school on the rise. That jump in the quality of competition took some time to get used to.

“Coming off the national JUCO, you know, you feel like you’re just gonna come in and dominate right away, but that wasn’t the case. I made a ton of plays and showed what I could do. But I remember saying to myself, man, I gotta catch up,” he recalled.

Masoli did eventually catch up to the speed of the Pac-10, but with the Ducks being the new hottest ticket in college football, Masoli had to work through a crowded quarterback room. The former Duck remembers there being nearly ten quarterbacks on Oregon’s roster. Masoli kept improving and stayed ready. After some injuries and struggles from fellow teammates, Masoli finally got his shot as the Ducks’ starting quarterback.

In his first two seasons as a starter, Masoli set a program record for most rushing yards for a quarterback in a single season, while leading the Ducks to a Holiday Bowl and a Pac-10 title. The quarterback had gone from having no offers to play Division 1 football and excelling as the starter for a national title contender. His Senior season looked to be the end to a remarkable collegiate underdog story, but as the page was flipped, so was Masoli’s life.

Two events in the quarterback’s personal life led to him being suspended and then dismissed from the Oregon Ducks football program. Masoli was now tasked with finding a new home for his senior campaign. Luckily for him, the Ole Miss Rebels came calling and gave Masoli a second chance.

The transition to Mississippi wasn’t an easy one for the senior quarterback. Masoli needed to adjust to things on and off the field at his new campus.

“It was a great challenge for me. The transition wasn’t easy. Going from the offence that I was in, to the offence that I went to,” he said.

“Half the time I was trying to familiarize myself with where I was at with campus, taking classes, just getting a feel for the area, you know, you meet so many new people and you want to make a good impression. It was an interesting transition for sure.”

Masoli did what he could to adapt as quickly as possible, but having to learn a brand-new playbook while navigating an unfamiliar atmosphere led to Masoli taking a small step back in his last year of college football.

Masoli Answers Call To Canada