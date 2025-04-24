Lions Sign Four Americans To Training Camp Roster

The BC Lions announced the signings of four Americans to the training camp roster: defensive back Travian Blaylock, offensive lineman Blaine Hoover, defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile and linebacker Jeremy Lewis.

Blaylock (5’11, 208 lbs)- moves north after attending our Dallas free agent camp earlier this month and rookie mini-camp with the Chicago Bears in 2024. The native of Humble, Texas appeared in 35 games at Wisconsin from 2018-23 while recording 26 total tackles (12 solo, 14 assisted), two fumble recoveries and one pass knockdown. Blaylock earned Academic All-Big Ten honours each year from 2020 to 2023. Travian missed the entire 2022 season due to injury and recovered to make a career-high five tackles in a 2023 game against Georgia Southern. His father, Derrick Blaylock, played 51 NFL games as a defensive back with Kansas City and the New York Jets from 2002-06.

Hoover (6’7,270 lbs)- moves north after a 2023 rookie mini-camp stop with the Denver Broncos and stint with the UFL Nashville Kats in 2024. After suiting up at Tyler Junior College in 2019, Hoover moved to Incarnate Word from 2020-21 and recorded 47 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss across 16 games. He moved to Tarleton State for his senior year and registered 43 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one forced fumble and one pass knockdown across 11 games. Hoover switches to offensive line as a member of the Lions.

Laulile (6’4, 285 lbs)- joins the Lions after USFL stops with Arlington and Houston. After signing with the Indianapolis Colts as a non-drafted free agent in 2018, Laulile also had stints with Denver, San Francisco and New Orleans over the next five years. In 33 games at BYU from 2014-16, he registered 47 total tackles (28 solo, 19 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and an interception.

Lewis (6’2, 237 lbs)- joins the squad after attending our Washington, D.C. free agent camp earlier this month and earning invites to rookie camps with the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2025. Lewis was a five-year letterman at East Carolina from 2019-23, starting 34 of his 54 games with the Pirates and recording 150 total tackles (81 solo, 69 assisted), 23.5 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of pass knockdowns. He also hauled in eight receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown and was named East Carolina’s Male Outstanding Scholar Athlete in 2023.