Breaking Down The Lions’ 2025 CFL Draft Class

The BC Lions selected seven National prospects in Tuesday evening’s CFL Draft, capping off another rewarding off-season of talent evaluation.

Round 2, 11th overall: DL Hayden Harris, Montana (6’5, 255 lbs)- enjoyed a solid two seasons at the University of Montana from 2023-24, earning second-team All-Big Sky honours and team defensive MVP as a senior. In 29 games with the Grizzlies, Harris racked up 84 total tackles (41 solo, 43 assisted), 21.5 tackles for a loss, four pass knockdowns, three forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. Harris attended UCLA from 2019-22, appearing in three games as a reserve defensive lineman. The former high school quarterback hails from Mill Creek, Washington and qualifies as a national due to his Vancouver-born mother, who was raised in Regina.

“Hayden was the number one player on our board,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s a long, athletic pass rusher. That’s where we want to win. Being from Washington State makes him pretty much a local guy.”

Round 2, 16th overall: DB Jackson Findlay, Western (6’3, 203 lbs)- after swinging a trade with the Toronto Argonauts to move up three spots in round two, the Lions nabbed the North Vancouver product Findlay who racked up 182 total tackles (97 solo, 85 assisted), 25 pass breakups, four sacks, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 41 games at Western from 2021-24. As a junior, he won the President’s Trophy as OUA Most Outstanding Stand-Up Defensive Player of the Year. Findlay becomes a fourth-generation CFL player as the family tree includes his grandfather Greg, who was a member of the 1964 Grey Cup champion BC Lions and played 176 games over 12 seasons with the team as a linebacker. His uncle, Brooks Findlay, suited up in 11 games for the Lions in 1997. Before starring at Western, Jackson played for the Vancouver College Fighting Irish, helping the program win the BC High School provincial championship in 2019.

Said Rigmaiden:” Jackson brings elite athleticism, work ethic and character, along with a decorated history of football in his family. He is likely the best interview I’ve ever been part of. We know he and his locally based family are very excited.”

Round 4, 37th overall: OL Connor Klassen, Regina (6’4, 310 lbs)- the deal with the Argonauts netted the 37th overall selection. Klassen played 16 games at right tackle for the Regina Rams across 2023 and 2024. The native of Big River, Sask. played junior football with the Regina Thunder from 2019-22, helping the squad with the Prairie Football Conference title in his final season and earning Conference All-Star recognition in both 2021 and 2022.

“Connor is big, strong and athletic,” explained Rigmaiden.

“He plays with the kind of physicality and toughness we’re looking for on our offensive line.”

Round 5, 41st overall: OL Dre Doiron, Kansas (6’4, 305 lbs)-the London, Ontario native began his college career at Buffalo where he redshirted in 2020 then appeared in ten games the next season while helping the Bulls average 195 rushing yards per game. Dorian then moved to Kansas from 2022-24 and saw action in 14 games.

“We view Dre as the most athletic offensive lineman in the class with versatility as he can play all five spots,” added Rigmaiden.

Round 6, 50th overall: LB Chase Tataryn, Alberta (5’11, 220 lbs)- the Saskatoon native appeared in 28 games at Alberta from 2021-24, while racking up 139 total tackles (91 solo, 48 assisted), 11 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

“Chase is a fast linebacker who will be able to fill in on special teams,” said assistant general manager Rob Ralph.

“He has a high football IQ plus a very good work ethic.”

Round 7, 59th overall: OL Alex Berwick, Western (6’3, 305 lbs)- played his entire University career with Western, suiting up in 41 games over five seasons. The Ottawa native helped the Mustangs win the Vanier Cup and Mitchell Bowl in 2021 while earning OUA First-Team All-Star and U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian in his final season of 2024.

“Alex is a big, strong guy who can compete at the centre position,” added Ralph.

“He’s wired for what we want up front.”

Round 8, 67th overall: FB Luka Stoikos, Toronto (5’11, 230 lbs)- played in 28 games in his hometown at the University of Toronto from 2021-24, registering 601 yards and six touchdowns on 111 carries. A two-time team MVP, Stoikos also played a role on special teams with 59 kickoff returns for 1,291 yards and three touchdowns.

Added Ralph: “This player is a hard worker with the athletic ability to contribute on offence and special teams. He will compete in camp right away.”