Lions Add Three More To Roster

The BC Lions announced three more signings to the training camp roster: American wide receivers David Durden and Jared Gipson and National long snapper Cameron Foran.

Durden (6’2, 200 lbs)-attended 2023 training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before being released with an injury designation and signing with the UFL Dallas Renegades in 2024.

The Twin City, Georgia native transferred from Mercer to West Florida for his final two seasons (2021-22) and hauled in 88 receptions for 1,915 yards and 23 touchdowns. Named First-Team All-Gulf South Conference in both seasons with the Argonauts, including at both receiver and special teams in 2022. David’s 13 touchdowns in 2022 set a single-season program record. As a senior, he led the program with 248 punt return yards.

Before playing college football, Durden was selected in round 20 of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox and spent one season in their minor league system.

Gipson (6’1, 205 lbs)- moves north after a productive 50-game college career at Sacramento State from 2021-24. Along with hauling in a total of 147 receptions for 2,218 yards and 17 touchdowns, the Stockton, California native earned Second-Team All-Big Sky honours in each of his last two seasons with the Hornets.

Foran (6’2, 229 lbs)- moves out west after attending the CFL Invitational Combine for Draft-eligible prospects. The long snapper suited up at Acadia from 2021-24 and recorded 7.5 total tackles. He became the full-time long snapper on punts in field goals in 2023. David majored in Business Administration.