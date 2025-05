The BC Lions announced the signings of six CFL Draft Picks and two from the Global Draft, both of which were conducted last week:

CFL Draft:

Round 2, 16th overall- DB Jackson Findlay

Round 4, 37th overall- OL Connor Klassen

Round 5, 41st overall- OL Dre Doiron

Round 6, 50th overall- LB Chase Tataryn

Round 7, 59th overall- OL Alex Berwick

Round 8, 67th overall- FB Luka Stoikos

Global Draft:

Round 1, 4th overall- K/P Ross Bolger

Round 2, 13th overall-K Mark McNamee

BC Lions Training Camp presented by the City of Kamloops and Sun Peaks Resort begins on Wednesday, May 7 with first-year Lions and quarterbacks taking part in a three-day mini-camp at Hillside Stadium