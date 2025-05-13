Snoop Dogg Headlines Concert Kickoff!

Snoop is in the House! The BC Lions announced this morning that award-winning rapper, producer and actor Snoop Dogg headlines our Concert Kickoff on Saturday, June 7.

The game against the Edmonton Elks is presented by BC Federation of Labour with Snoop Dogg performing inside Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place at 5:45 pm.

“I’m very excited to bring Snoop Dogg, one of the most entertaining and decorated rap performers of all-time, to Vancouver to help us begin our 71st season of Lions football,”said owner Amar Doman.

“Concert Kickoff has become the premier event on our city’s summer sports calendar. We’re proud to continue the great tradition with one of the all-time greats.”

Snoop Dogg exploded onto the scene with his debut album Doggystyle, the first of seven records to go platinum for the multi-talented performer from Long Beach, California.

Snoop Dogg is also no stranger to the world of sports, having most recently performed with Dr. Dre during the Closing Ceremonies of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

That duo was also part of a star-studded halftime performance during Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in February 2022 that saw 2024 Concert Kickoff performer 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J, Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Anderson .Paak rock the house at SoFi Stadium. That performance earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Snoop Dogg’s list of accolades also included BET Awards (2003, 2019), MTV Movie Award (Best Cameo, Training Day, 2002) and 20 Grammy Award nominations.

Tickets are moving FAST for 2025 Concert Kickoff. Thanks to our great partners at Save-On-Foods and Molson Coors removing their tarps, prime lower bowl seating remains available for all new BC Lions season ticket holders. Limited suite options also remain available for purchase.

Click HERE for further info on all ticketing options.

About Snoop Dogg:

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and Icon. In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, food/beverage and cannabis industries. Beyond Snoop’s business ventures, he has been active in philanthropy work through numerous organizations including Snoop’s Youth Football League and most recently utilized his Snoop Dogg’s Clothing to receive and distribute items to folks affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.