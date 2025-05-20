Lions Sign Three Americans, Including Former Boise State QB

The BC Lions announced three American additions to the roster today: quarterback Hank Bachmeier, offensive lineman Ilm Manning and defensive back Tanner Moku.

Bachmeier (6’1, 221 lbs)- moves north after a rookie mini-camp invite from the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month. The Murrieta, California native began his college career at Boise State from 2019-22, appearing in 29 games and completing 536 of 870 passes for 6,605 yards and 41 touchdowns. Earned All-Mountain West Academic honours and Mountain West Scholar-Athlete twice.

Hank moved to Louisiana Tech for his junior year and completed 182 of 269 pass attempts for 2,058 yards and ten touchdowns while eclipsing the 300-yard mark on three occasions. He then transferred to Wake Forest for 2024 and completed 224 of 357 passes for 2,593 yards and 16 touchdowns. Hank also recorded a career-high 140 rushing yards on 96 attempts with one major and surpassed 10,000 career college passing yards in a game against Clemson.

Manning (6’4, 295 lbs)- had a training camp stint with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023 before other NFL stints in Arizona, Carolina and Seattle and UFL stop in Birmingham to begin 2025.

The Glendale, Arizona native suited up at Hawaii from 2018-22, starting every game as a true freshman at left tackle and playing in a total of 62 contests with the Rainbow Warriors. A First-Team All-Mountain West recipient as a senior after recording 100 knockdown blocks, Ilm also earned Academic All-Mountain West honours from 2018-20.

Moku (6’1, 212 lbs)- suited up in 45 games at Washington State and recorded 65 total tackles (41 solo, 24 assisted), one pass knockdown and one fumble recovery. As a senior, the Honolulu, Hawaii native registered seven tackles against No. 21-ranked Syracuse in the Holiday Bowl.

The Lions also released five players on Wednesday: American defensive back Myles Brooks, American wide receiver David Durden, American offensive lineman Blaine Hoover, American running back Jason Huntley and National offensive lineman Connor Klassen.

The squad is back on the field at Hillside Stadium at 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Click HERE for the full practice schedule, subject to change.