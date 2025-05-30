Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 19 EDM 20

EDMONTON, AB – There was a buzz in the air in the Alberta Capital. And not just because the local hockey team is gearing up for another Stanley Cup Final. With a more veteran-laden lineup, at least for the first half, Nathan Rourke and the BC Lions put up a solid effort in all three phases.

Yet, it wasn’t enough to hold on as the hometown Edmonton Elks scored two majors in the final 4:05 to claim a 20-19 victory on a clear and warm Friday night at Commonwealth Stadium. If one thing was clear, a few standout performances from some of the rookies on hand will make things tough for the brass when they cut down the final roster on Saturday, back in Kamloops. Now for some game takes.

TSN Turning Point: TD Taken Away

The visitors appeared to be in cruise control when rookie linebacker Jeremy Lewis pried a ball loose from the hands of Edmonton receiver JJ Laap and proceeded to return it 109 yards to the house. It was then ruled that Laap’s forward progress was stopped, preventing the Lions from potentially going ahead 26-7 and granting Edmonton a fresh set of downs at the one-yard line before they would punch in the first of their final two majors to win it. The clinching score came with nine seconds left on a reception by Jalon Calhoun. Fumble return major or not, Lewis should be commended for a solid outing.

“No explanation, I just feel like if it was forward progress, the play should have been blown dead,” said Lewis following the game.

“You’ve got to go out there and continue to make more plays. I’m just happy to have the opportunity to make those plays. You’ve got to go out there and keep balling. Next play.”

Lewis also recorded a third-quarter interception and tied Micah Awe for the team lead with five tackles, while fellow rookie Jaylin Williams was also noticeable with his hard hits. Wide receiver Preston Smith scored their only major of the night on a pass from Chase Brice in that frantic fourth quarter. It wasn’t the result they wanted, but several players can hold their heads high.

“We left some things out there on the field. We’ve got to continue to grow, continue to teach and we’ve got to make sure we’re able to finish,” explained head coach Buck Pierce.

“I think the takeaway of the game is making sure we’re able to finish in critical situations of the game.”

Another blown opportunity came in the third quarter when they failed to punch one in on a third and goal from Edmonton’s two-yard line. Lessons to be learned as the real games come next.

Getting In The Reps

As expected, Rourke played the first quarter with the starting offence and completed all eight of his passes for 84 yards while engineering two drives that ended in field goals from Sean Whyte. Brice and Jeremiah Masoli traded series’ the rest of the way with Brice racking up a team-high 104 passing yards to go with his touchdown strike. When it comes to the body of work, Rourke looks at it as a positive conclusion to what has been a productive three weeks of training camp.

“I think it was a lot of positive things,” said Rourke.

“I got the ball out of my hand quickly and was able to get a bunch of completions and move the ball up and down the field. Our guys made some plays and we ran the ball pretty well, too. I think we showed ourselves a balanced offence, a success in our minds.”

The long grind will continue when the team returns to Surrey and the start of another regular season, with practices beginning next Tuesday. One chapter of the 2025 story has been written.

“I’m ready to go. That’s the bittersweet part about camp ending, is I love practising and you make some really good connections with these guys,” added the quarterback.

“You can’t keep everyone; it’s the reality of pro football. But we’re ready to get going and ready to play some meaningful snaps here.”

Prayers Up For Foucault

Right guard David Foucault was stretchered off in the opening series after appearing to suffer a serious leg injury. No official update was given by Pierce or the medical staff, but it appears to be a serious injury and a tough blow for the veteran who returned to the team in free agency.

Next Up

It's now here for real. These same two teams will meet up for the week one Concert Kickoff opener next Saturday, June 7, at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.