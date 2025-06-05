5 Things To Know | Lions vs. Elks

Plenty has changed in the 218 days since their 2024 Grey Cup aspirations came to a crashing halt in the Western Semi-Final at Saskatchewan. With a new head coach, a rejuvenated quarterback and a newfound nastiness on both sides of the line of scrimmage, this year’s BC Lions squad is ready to prove they are worth being in the discussion. The 71st regular season gets going on Saturday against an Edmonton Elks team that is equally motivated for a turnaround.

1. Rourke vs. Ford Matchup Nearly 60 Years In The Making

With Canadian pride heating up since the start of 2025, it’s worth noting that Nathan Rourke and Tre Ford represent the first All-National quarterback matchup since August 20, 1968. That contest pitted the Lions’ Pete Ohler, a graduate of Vancouver College, up against Edmonton and Frank Cosentino. We expect this matchup will provide a bit more offence than that last one, a 12-4 Lions victory at Edmonton’s Clark Stadium.

If training camp is any indication, Rourke is poised to get back on track following his unforgettable nine-game run in 2022, during which he was on pace to rewrite the club’s passing record books. The Victoria native has some substantial career numbers against the Elks: a perfect 3-0 record while completing 83 of 100 passes for 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns against two interceptions. With three regular season meetings this season, the Rourke vs. Ford storyline should have plenty of eyeballs and engagement as the Western Division race shakes out.

2. The Buck Stops Here

Named the 28th head coach in franchise history last December, the former Lions quarterback has put his stamp on the squad in more ways than one. For instance, all of us staffers will be in much better shape after joining the squad by doing push-ups every practice. Fun and games aside, given Pierce’s offensive track record following a lengthy run of success with the Blue Bombers, Rourke and his playmakers should adapt well to the attacking identity they want to possess this season. Pierce is the first head coach with an offensive background since Grey Cup champion Steve Burrato was at the helm from 2000 to 2002, followed by an interim stint under general manager Adam Rita.

3. Beefing Up The Trenches

The collective sigh of relief heard from Kamloops last week was the return to full practice for starting right tackle Dejon Allen, who had missed most of training camp due to injury. The 2022 CFL Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman was perhaps the most key offseason acquisition by new general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. With the team’s never-ending mission to be nasty up front, Allen and the offensive line will have their hands full against an Edmonton front that includes All-Star Jake Ceresna and Allen’s former Toronto teammate, Robbie Smith. With Anu Una (ankle) and David Foucault (leg) both on the shelf, the Lions are expected to go with four Americans on the offensive line this week. On the other side, Mathieu Betts and company will look to make life difficult for Ford and company.

4. What’s Old Is New Again

The offseason reset saw the return of two key players who began their careers with the franchise. James Butler is once again the featured tailback after spending two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the second of which hampered him with injuries. Number 20 is eager to regain the 1,000-yard form he showed in the 2022 campaign, an output that led to a big free agent deal in Steeltown. Butler’s ability as a blocker and pass catcher also makes him an ideal fit in Pierce’s attack. On the other side of the ball, linebacker Micah Awe starts at middle linebacker in what will technically be a fourth stint in black and orange. Awe’s reputation as a nasty, play-to-the-whistle type defender is just the identity this defence is looking for in 2025. Rigmaiden originally brought both of these players to the Lions in his stint as head American scout.

5. What They’re Saying

“I’ve always said I love playing at BC Place. There’s something about playing in that dome. My mom will be in the stands, so I’m super excited about that. I love playing at BC Place. I’ve had some of the best games in my CFL career at BC Place. There’s something about the fans and the atmosphere that makes me want to get after it.”- Butler on being back home. It’s worth noting he scored four touchdowns in the 2022 opener against Edmonton and had a two-touchdown game in his return as a Hamilton Tiger-Cat in 2023.

“They matter, off the rip. All these games matter. Like you said, they’re in the West, and that’s going to determine at the end of the season where we stack up. I’m excited, it’s going to be a dogfight and I can’t wait.”- Wide receiver Keon Hatcher Sr. on playing the first four games against division rivals. After Saturday, it’s a home-and-home with Winnipeg, followed by a trip to Saskatchewan to close out June.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com