Bakes’ Game Takes | BC 31 EDM 14

(Vancouver)- On another special Concert Kickoff evening that began with Snoop Dogg, the hometown BC Lions would prove they were Young, Wild & Free. After a sluggish start, Nathan Rourke and the offence focused on The Next Episode, one that produced 24 second-half points en route to a 31-14 win over the Edmonton Elks in front of 52, 807 fans at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Now for some game takes.

Overcoming Early Struggles and Short-Yardage Gaffes

Rourke and the offence showed early promise but would be stopped on back-to-back third downs to begin the game, including the opening drive just short of the goal line on a package with Chase Brice. They trailed 7-3 at the break before Rourke hit Stanley Berryhill III for a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes to put them in the driver’s seat.

The second Berryhill score capped a remarkable ten-play, 107-yard drive and put them ahead 17-7. Rourke also picked up 42 of those yards with his legs on that drive and no doubt made Jeremaine Jackson a happy man after the returner elected to take out an Elks punt before being forced out at the Lions’ three-yard line. No doubt there are some things to clean up, but they will take it and aim to get even better as the weeks progress.

“I think the end of the day, what was coolest for me was that despite not playing our best in the first half and at times, you know, we rallied,” said the winning quarterback in his first week one performance since the 2022 campaign.

We didn’t point fingers, we didn’t keep our heads down, as it felt like a lot of time last year. We just rallied and stuck together. In game one, we’re already facing some adversity. That’s the CFL, right? So, just proud of the guys.”

Rourke finished his night 27/36 for 324 yards and three touchdowns, with the last going to Justin McInnis. James Butler rushed for the final major of the night after Ben Hladik nearly returned a Tre Ford interception to the house. It proved to be a solid night for the defence with newcomer Robert Carter Jr. leading the way with seven tackles while Kemoko Turay and Dewayne Hendrix recorded sacks.

“I’m excited for the guys.. They went out there and put a good week of work together, so you’re always excited about the outcome,” said head coach Buck Pierce.

“I think when we look at certain phases of the game, we’ve got to improve. Just like I told the guys in there, enjoy it tonight. It’s tough to win in this league. I thought, mentally, they were able to pull themselves up a little bit when some adversity hits. Those are the kind of things you’re looking for as a coach. How’s the response? And I thought the response was well.”

No doubt the theme for the Elks was Ain’t No Fun after yet another week one loss to the Lions.

Key Numbers

446- Net offence for Rourke and the Lions in this victory.

124- Rushing yards recorded by the winning squad: 68 by Butler and 54 of those from Rourke himself on five carries.

178– The defence held Ford to under 200 yards passing and zero touchdown strikes.

4-0- both the Lions’ record in Concert Kickoff games since 2022 and Rourke’s career record against the Elks, dating back to November 2021.

Quotables

“Always appreciative of the effort that Mr. Doman puts into openers. I think it’s good for the league, and I’m glad that we got another win. I think we’re unbeaten, right? When he does concerts, 4-0. It’s always a cool environment. It’s fun.”- Rourke on the Concert Kickoff atmosphere.

“It’s been good. Just kind of trying to trust the process, and knowing that at any given time in this offence, anyone can get the ball. So, just being ready when my name is called and trying to make the plays when the opportunity comes.”- Berryhill on his career-high night. He finished with 105 receiving yards on six catches.

“I knew Nate was going to be good this year. A full offseason with the guys, he made an effort. We all got out there some time in the offseason, and we all got together in mini-camp. All of training camp, Nate’s just been that guy. He helps me out a lot with questions I have in the offence. Works harder than everyone I know, and it showed today.”- Berryhill on Rourke’s impact.

Next Up

It’s a quick turnaround for the Leos as they get set to visit Winnipeg on Thursday evening to kick off week two in the CFL. Kickoff at Princess Auto Stadium is 5:30 pm. The Blue Bombers had a bye to begin this season.

