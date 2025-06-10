Rourke Collects Top Offensive Player, Peters & Betts Also Honoured By PFF

Nathan Rourke earned some solid accolades from his week one performance as the Canadian Football League handed out its Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus on Monday.

Rourke collected the top offensive grade while defensive back Garry Peters and defensive lineman Mathieu Betts graded out at the top of their position groups following the 31-14 victory over Edmonton to kick off the campaign.

Rourke (90.8 PFF Grade)- it was a vintage performance from the Victoria-born gunslinger as he completed 27 of 36 pass attempts for 324 yards and three second-half touchdown strikes to open the floodgates. Saturday was the tenth 300-plus yard passing performance of Rourke’s young career while he recorded an efficiency rating of 121.9. The dual-threat was also a force with his legs, rushing for 54 yards on five carries and forcing five missed tackles by Edmonton defenders.

Rourke continued his domination of the Elks, improving to 4-0 lifetime with the following career numbers: 110 completions on 136 attempts (80.8 percent), 1,442 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes.

Peters (84.1 PFF Grade)- the veteran lockdown corner notched a pair of tackles and two pass breakups while being targeted on three occasions and allowing one catch for a loss of seven yards.

Betts (83.2 PFF Grade)- came away from week one with a CFL-leading ten quarterback pressures to go with six tackles and one tackle for a loss. Betts and the defensive line allowed just 87 rushing yards in the victory.