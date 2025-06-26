5 Things To Know | BC @ SSK

The 1-2 BC Lions are feeling a sense of urgency- and that’s not necessarily a bad thing- as they invade the hostile Prairies for a visit with the 3-0 Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday at Mosaic Stadium.

True, ‘must-win’ games simply don’t exist in late June. But if you hang around this Lions squad as they prepare for another pivotal Western tilt, you for sure would come away with the idea they’re treating this like one. A win over the Riders creates a bigger log-jam in what will be a competitive race while a third straight loss could potentially leave them behind the eight-ball for quite some time. More on this matchup in our 5 Things To Know feature.

1. Is There An Echo In Here?

Nathan Rourke is again listed as a ‘Game Time Decision’ as he continues to work his way back from the oblique injury suffered over two weeks ago in Winnipeg. Number 12 was a more active participant in the first two practice days, splitting the team reps with Jeremiah Masoli and Chase Brice, while he was more of an observer on day three. It could go right down to the wire after pre-game warmups on Saturday. At any rate, Masoli is ready to be better if called upon for a second straight week.

“For us, it’s to find focus, the details and being able to finish drives,” said Masoli on the keys to an offensive turnaround.

“We’re good out in the open field. It’s just finding the end zone when we get down into the score zone. Just got to play smart, got to play clean, be aware of ball security and just play free.”

The Roughriders listed Jake Maier as their starting quarterback on Friday’s depth chart after Trevor Harris missed practice time following a high hit he took in their win at Toronto. The ex-Stampeder Maier has a career record of 3-5 as a starter against the Lions, including a pair of Western Semi-Final losses in 2022 and 2023.

2. As The Cliche Goes..

How many times throughout a season do you hear the bold statement:’ We’ve got to start fast!” Well, the first three games for these Lions have been a case study on how that’s usually a valid boast, even if it’s a typically over-asked question in the media and content world. Through three games, they’ve been outscored 42-16 in the first half with only one touchdown- Rourke’s late-second quarter run in Winnipeg- in the first 30 minutes. Coming out of the gates faster is a crucial part of the recipe going forward, as it has been proven time and time again that chasing these games is never ideal in tough road environments. Hey, everyone loves a classic CFL comeback. Playing with a lead also resolves many issues.

3. Pound The Rock!

Much of it may have to do with the fact they’ve been trailing in games, but one key element to focus on is the importance of not being one-dimensional. Enter James Butler. The re-acquired tailback has a respectable 139 rushing yards and one major through three games. Still, establishing the run early to help sustain long drives and yes, even take some of the strain off Rourke, would do wonders as they look to get back to .500. Expect this to be a big JB game against a stout Roughriders defence that’s allowing just over 45 yards per game on the ground.

4. The Chess Match

It’s always interesting to track what kind of individual matchups to look out for after a few weeks. On the boundary side, Saskatchewan defensive back Roland Milligan Jr. should have one heck of a battle against CFL receiving yards leader Keon Hatcher Sr. How will the offensive schemes attack this big area of the field? Justin McInnis may be due for a big breakout game on the strong side against the likes of TeVaughn Campbell and DeMarcus Fields. On the other side of things, Garry Peters is against Riders playmaker KeeSean Johnson. And then, of course, there is the line of scrimmage. With right tackle Dejon Allen headed to the six-game injured list, Chris Schleuger draws back in the lineup against a Saskatchewan front that has contributed greatly to their hot start. There is no shortage of great matchups in this one.

Your Week 4 BC Lions Depth Chart is in! Here’s how we are lining up against the Roughriders in Saskatchewan tomorrow night 👇#BCLions | @PlaynowSports pic.twitter.com/XOvhbDHs8B — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 27, 2025

5. The Coach Says

Pierce on the ongoing Rourke saga: “We’re going to continue to give him time. Today (Thursday) is no indication of what might happen in the next few days. He’ll be a game-time decision for sure.”

Pierce on this week’s opposition: “Sound football team, very talented. Just structurally sound, they’re communicating well on the defensive side and the offence is efficient. You look across, I think they’re just very cohesive right now in who they are. When teams are able to do that out of the gate of the season, have success early on, right? So, we’ve got to make sure that we’re fixing our mistakes. When you look at the tape from last week, a lot of fixable things, things that we have to address and we have to focus on throughout the process of improving and getting better.”

