Lions Bring Back Former Top Pick Steward, Add DB Stone To Practice Roster

The BC Lions announced on Wednesday that National offensive lineman Hunter Steward and American defensive back Cameron Stone have been signed to the practice roster.

Steward (6’5, 315 lbs)- the club’s round one selection (sixth overall) in the 2013 CFL Draft out of Liberty University, Steward returns to the West Coast after spending 2024 with the Edmonton Elks and the previous two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Steward debuted with the Lions in 2014 and would appear in 93 games (89 regular season, four playoffs) through 2021 while seeing action at both guard and tackle. After recovering from a serious foot injury in 2016, Steward was the club’s finalist for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans Trophy, given to the player who best demonstrates the attributes of Canada’s soldiers.

Stone (5’10, 180 lbs)- the Texas native played 23 games over the last two seasons at Hawaii with 52 total tackles (34 solo, 18 special teams), eight pass knockdowns, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

In 2023, he added a 14-yard punt return touchdown and returned 16 kickoffs for 331 yards. As a senior, he earned All-Mountain West honours after finishing with the third-highest PFF Grade in the nation amongst cornerbacks (minimum 50 per cent of his team’s snaps).

From 2020-22, Stone appeared in 28 games at Wyoming and registered 45 total tackles (32 solo, 13 assisted) and earned Mountain West Honourable Mention in 2022. His 99-yard kick return touchdown against Utah State that year was the second-highest in Wyoming’s 125-year history.

In a corresponding transaction, the Lions also announced that American defensive back Jaylin Williams has been released from the practice roster.