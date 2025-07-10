Lions Proud To Participate In Walk For Water With World Vision Canada

The BC Lions are proud to announce our participation in the World Vision Global 6k For Water.

The special event takes place at Langley’s McLeod Stadium on Sunday, August 10, with registration starting at 1:00 pm.

BC Lions wide receiver Jevon Cottoy serves as our ambassador for World Vision Canada, national charity partner for the club, and will help lead the organization on the 6-kilometre walk to help raise money for those in need.

On a trip to Kenya earlier this year, Cottoy and a few CFL counterparts helped bring clean water to people in the Mahoo community in Taveta by taking part in two walks.

“I am honoured to represent the BC Lions organization by engaging in everything we do to help World Vision,” said Cottoy.

“Visiting Kenya was a very humbling and eye-opening experience to see first-hand that not everyone has it as good as we do. It’s rewarding to give back any way possible.”

Kenya has faced one of their worst droughts in decades, with record-high temperatures and failed rains depleting open water sources, deepening the crisis for families already walking long distances to collect water. Cottoy and his fellow CFL participants witnessed the devastation first-hand.

“This partnership is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when fans come together. Through the BC Lions community, we’re inviting fans to turn their passion into purpose and help bring clean water and lasting change to children and families who need it most,” added World Vision Canada VP of philanthropy, engagement & partnerships Rockwell Dundas.

As part of the event in August, Cottoy and other Lion players will also be available for a meet and greet with music, food trucks, a kids zone and prize giveaways all included in the festivities.

Cottoy has also pledged to donate $100 for every BC Lions touchdown scored in 2025 with the club donating an additional $400. With 11 touchdowns through five games, that so far equals $5500 donated.