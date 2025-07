Patrice Rene earned accolades for another solid outing as the Canadian Football League handed out its week seven Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Rene (90.4 PFF Grade)- The versatile veteran was the highest-graded on special teams last week after an outing where he led all Lions with three special teams tackles and was once again a reliable foot soldier on the kick coverage units.

With 11 special teams tackles this season, Rene leads the squad and has his sights set on the single-season club record of 35 shared by Maven Maurer in 2001 and Jason Arakgi in 2009. Arakgi has the second-highest club total in a season with 32 in 2008 (all data collected by the CFL since 1991).