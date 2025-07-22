The MOJ | Lions Aim To Right Ship After Setback

FIFO.

It’s an acronym that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have used in recent years under head coach Mike O’Shea.

It’s an acronym that, in a nutshell, describes that organization’s mandate.

What does it stand for?

The first two letters stand for ‘fit in,’ while the meaning of the last two letters is not suitable for publication on a family-friendly website, but you should be able to decipher the connotation.

BC Lions head coach Buck Pierce spent over a decade with the Bombers, so you know he adheres to that mantra.

Losing is always difficult.

It’s even more difficult when the previous organization you coached for has appeared in five consecutive Grey Cups.

The Lions failed to build on a convincing 31-14 win in Edmonton by following it up with a dud against Saskatchewan as the Riders defeated the Lions 33-27 this past Sunday at BC Place in a score that flattered the home team.

Pierce and his staff are trying to build a winning culture, but you wonder if certain players on the roster are testing his patience right now.

It’s one thing to get beat by making physical mistakes. Those mistakes can hopefully be corrected by working on technique and understanding your responsibilities as a player.

It’s another to get beat by making mental errors.

Those are the ones that are frustrating. Those are the ones where focus is an issue or where an individual decides to stray from his responsibility – or freelance – as coaches like to say.

If you listen to just about any Lions player, it’s the self-inflicted wounds that are killing this club right now.

As a coach, you try to provide your athlete with feedback to make them better and collectively make your team better. You watch film, identify the mistakes and then provide solutions to the issue.

A coachable player will learn from those mistakes, eliminate them, and improve.

Then there are those players who continue to make the same mistakes and fail to execute their responsibility.

It’s extremely frustrating when you provide players the tools necessary to be successful and they don’t use those tools, whether it’s using the correct technique on a micro scale, or a scheme or concept on a macro scale.

There is talent on this BC Lions team but that talent isn’t vastly superior to any of the teams in the Western Division, barring Edmonton and there can even be an argument that the Elks are underperforming with the talent they have.

As a result, the Lions don’t have the luxury of not being on point and winning football games. Not too many teams do.

They have to be operating at almost peak efficiency to win, and with the talent they have on this team, many believe that they can beat any team in the CFL when they are firing on all cylinders.

It’s tough enough to beat those talented teams but it’s even tougher when you constantly make mistakes to put you in a 17-1 hole after one quarter like the Lions did against the Roughriders.

The bar is being raised in BC and make no mistake about it, there will be casualties.

The organization is determining which players they can win with and which players they can’t.

Right now, that evaluation process is seven games in but it will end and it’s up to each player to show enough to assure the organization that he fits in.

We all know what the alternative is.

EXTRA POINTS:

*With a 47-yard field goal against Saskatchewan, Lions kicker Sean Whyte extended his streak of consecutive field goals to 26. It’s the sixth time in his career that Whyte has had streaks of 25 or more consecutive field goals. Ironically, it’s not the longest current streak in the CFL. That belongs to Hamilton’s Marc Liegghio, who now sits at 30 straight.

*Lions linebacker Micah Awe recorded seven tackles against the Roughriders to eclipse the 500-mark for his career. The 31-year-old product of Texas Tech is in his fourth stint with the Lions and is the active leader in career tackles in the CFL with 504.

*With the loss to the Roughriders, the Lions have now lost the season series to Saskatchewan and Winnipeg. The season series is used as the first tiebreaker in case of a tie between two teams.

*Want to win in the CFL? Win the turnover battle. After week seven, the team that has won the turnover battle has gone 19-2, which works out to a 90% success rate.

*Next up for the Lions is a visit from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, July 27. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. at BC Place (TSN; CKNW; Sher E Punjab Radio AM 600)

