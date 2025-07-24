5 Things To Know | BC vs. HAM

The 3-4 BC Lions are on a mission to prove that last week’s setback against Saskatchewan isn’t indicative of who they are. It’s one thing to say it, another thing to go out there and prove it. And it presents a nice challenge against Bo Levi Mitchell and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who are riding a four-game winning streak after dropping their first two games of the season.

With their first bye week looming ahead of a rematch in Hamilton on August 7, a win here on Sunday will go a long way in setting themselves up for a second-half surge as the Western Division continues to tighten up. With more on this week’s eight matchup, we present our often-imitated, seldom-duplicated 5 Things To Know Preview.

Week 8, July 27: BC Lions vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Kickoff: 4:00 pm.

TV: TSN.

Stream: CFL+ (US, International).

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Out Of The Gates

We’ve chronicled the Lions’ slow starts already this season. Unfortunately, they continue to linger. Consider the fact they have been outscored 48-14 in the opening quarter of games this season and that’s a strong indicator they remain below .500 as July comes to a close. Last week, it was the failure to secure an early defensive stop, combined with a costly fumble by Seven McGee on a punt return. Before they could blink, it was 17-1 for Saskatchewan.

Everyone loves the thrill of a CFL comeback. That doesn’t change the fact that this team will be best served by starting faster and dictating the way the game goes.

2. Containing Mitchell and Lawler

It would be a good pairing of names at a good law firm. So far this season, Mitchell and Kenny Lawler are racking up quite the production. The quarterback and receiver are the CFL’s respective leaders in passing yards, receiving yards and touchdowns. While a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Lawler had two games of 200-plus receiving yards.

How does a Lions’ defence in desperate need of a bounce-back approach this duo? Double-teaming Lawler might be beneficial in many packages. If they can at least keep this duo contained and prevent them from taking over, that’s a big start.

Hamilton leads the CFL in big plays, classified as a pass of 30 yards or more or a run of 20 yards or more. It’s no doubt a nice test for Garry Peters and a secondary that has now been bitten by the injury bug.

Rookie Travian Blaylock, signed by the Lions after a free agent camp in Dallas this past offseason, makes his pro debut with Jalon Edwards-Cooper nursing a bad knee. Blaylock has spent the balance of 2025 on the practice roster and now gets put to the test against the most productive duo in the league. Ronald Kent Jr. is good to go after missing practice time with a knee injury of his own.

3. Attacking The Ticats’ Back End

Nathan Rourke managed to record his 13th career 300-plus yard passing game in last week’s defeat. His third career start against the Tiger-Cats provides another big test as their defence enters this one with a CFL-leading 11 interceptions- Jamal Peters shares the individual lead with three of those- while they’ve allowed the least number of passing touchdowns. Hamilton also ranks second overall in total team defence, trailing only Montreal.

Rourke will want to implement all of his playmakers in this one, especially Justin McInnis, who hauled in just one reception for 28 yards against the Roughriders. Keon Hatcher entered week eight second to Lawler in overall receiving yards and has been a vocal presence at practice all week. The playmakers are ready to make big plays.

4. Stakes Are High

It’s always good to win before a bye week and never too early to talk about long-term implications. This situation is no different. With a chance to get back to the .500 mark, this Lions team can make things even more interesting as the second half of the season looms. With the possibility of four Western playoff spots also up for grabs, wins against the East will also count for more. Make no mistake though, they have their sights set on finishing as high as they can.

The Lions will be the last CFL team to get a bye this season, with a couple of teams already having two, so they will want to make sure it’s an enjoyable one.

Week 8 Depth Chart is locked in! Here’s how your BC Lions are lining up against Hamilton this Sunday.

⁣⁣⁣#BCLions | @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/dZWjecOioz — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 26, 2025

5. What They’re Saying

“I don’t think you’re ever fully happy with it, right? Because there is always room for growth. What you do as a coach is you try and emphasize that and bring things up when you notice that. Good teams continue to get better each week at those things. We need to take a big step this week. You look at the last number of games; just the inconsistencies and the ups and downs have led to little mistakes. I’m happy with what I’m seeing on the field this week but it’s got to translate this weekend.”- Buck Pierce on players focusing on the little nuances in practice that can win or lose games.

“They challenge you. They play a lot of man coverage, they get up in your face and bring some pressure. Their front four are very versatile; they get a lot of pressure, they do a lot of different things. A lot of pressures, a lot of dropping people out. Just things to make you think. I think they’re phenomenally coached. (Defensive coordinator Brett) Monson has been in Calgary for a number of years, ever since I’ve been in the league. They’re always very good. They’re always very polished. It should be a good one.”- Rourke on the Hamilton defence.

“Energetic, ferocious, attention to detail. It’s been on the up and up this entire week. Guys are buying in, meetings have been going well and solo time has been going great. We know what we need to do for this upcoming game, and we know what we need to bring to the table. I think this team’s going to be ready for it.”- Defensive lineman Christian Covington on the vibes during a long practice week following the setback against Saskatchewan.

