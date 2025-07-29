Butler, Carter Jr. & Bond Earn Week Eight Honour Roll

The week eight Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF) was handed out by the Canadian Football League today, highlighting two BC Lions rookies and the team’s star running back.

James Butler, Robert Carter Jr. and Jacob Bond placed top of their class despite a late-game 37-33 loss against Hamilton on the final day of week eight.

Butler (74.4 PFF Grade) – Opening the first quarter on Sunday with two majors, Butler pushed the Lions up to a 14-3 lead right out the gates. By the end of the game, he recorded 115 rushing yards with a total of 16 carries.

Carter Jr. (87.3 PFF Grade) – In addition to effortlessly completing one of the best interceptions in CFL history, Carter Jr. recorded six defensive tackles and one forced fumble against the Ti-Cats. This is Carter Jr.’s first year in the CFL after being signed by the Lions as a free agent in May 2025.

Bond (89.5 PFF Grade) – In his third game since joining the Lions from the Okanagan Sun of BCFC, Bond earned the highest special teams grade for his play on the Lions’ punt and kickoff units.

The Lions look to redeem themselves Thursday, August 7 in Hamilton and then head back home Saturday, August 16 to take on the Montreal Alouettes at the inaugural Show n’ Shine game. Tickets start at $19 and get you FREE admission into the PNE*

*Restrictions apply. Only valid for weekday entry.