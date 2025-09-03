5 Things To Know | BC @ OTT

They’ve had just about two weeks to reflect on what went wrong in their last outing. And for the 5-6 BC Lions, they understand the big opportunity ahead of them. Standing in their way of steering the ship back in the right direction is an equally hungry 3-8 Ottawa REDBLACKS squad.

Friday night in the nation’s capital represents the first of a home-and-home series between two squads battling for their playoff lives. With the calendar reaching September, you can feel the importance of these games getting greater each week. We present 5 Things To Know about this clash in Ottawa to begin week 14 in the CFL.

Week 14: Friday, September 5: BC Lions at Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Kickoff: 4:30 pm PT, TD Place.

TV: TSN/CBS Sports Network.

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Crunch Time

As we alluded to at the top, you can sense the importance of this upcoming stretch. This writer doesn’t believe in the tired cliche of “the season doesn’t start until Labour Day.” But when you fall behind the eight ball in the first half, it certainly makes these games all the more crucial.

Following this back-to-back with Ottawa, the Lions close out September with a visit to Calgary, followed by a home date with Toronto. The immediate focus is on creating more distance between them and the REDBLACKS. Should that happen, it opens up the possibility of having a September to remember. The Lions enter this week two points behind Winnipeg for third and six back of Calgary for second in the West. Buckle up, let’s go. As Frank the Tank famously said, “It’s time to go streaking.”

2. A Shuffle In The Trenches

Some key lineup changes are worth following, on each side of the line of scrimmage. Defensive end Levi Bell, signed during the bye week, makes his CFL debut in place of the injured Sione Teuhema. With the focus on improving the pass rush and not allowing Ottawa’s Dustin Crum too much time to operate, Bell’s high motor fits that mould perfectly. He looks to make an impression after just one week of practice and has plenty to prove after training camp stints in Seattle and Indianapolis over the last couple of years. Bell is listed as a backup to Kemoko Turay.

On the other side, Michael Couture returns to his starting centre spot after missing six games with a fractured thumb suffered in a win at Montreal on July 5. The play of the offensive line has been a bright spot and the veteran’s presence will only help. Andrew Peirson remains on the roster as an extra.

Lastly, Anu Una slots in at right guard in place of the injured Ilm Manning. It will be a good test for Una, the 2024 first-round draft pick, against a REDBLACKS front that is allowing a CFL-low 4.6 yards per carry. The big boys up front will be counted on to create holes for James Butler.

Your Lions week 14 depth chart is here!

⁣

We are locked in for Ottawa.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣#BCLions | @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/vZBribXygO — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 4, 2025

3. Big Plays Loom Large

One area this explosive offence can exploit is the big play. Defined by the CFL as a pass of 30 yards or more or a run of 20 yards or more, the Lions enter this week second to Saskatchewan in that category with 36 in total. As Nathan Rourke continues to spread the ball evenly with any of his playmakers capable of leading the charge, look for Buck Pierce’s unit to try to attack the back end of the Ottawa defence and flip the field at any given moment.

On the other side, the REDBLACKS have recorded A CFL-worst 19 big plays. This proud Lion defence that’s looking for a bounce back game can certainly build off of it if they manage to keep Crum and company in check.

4. Defence Turns The Page

They’ve listened to the critics and detractors for nearly two weeks now. As the effort against Toronto lingered through a bye week and the long preparation for Ottawa, the leaders on that side of the ball know they can say all the right things about needing to get better, but at the end of the day, they just have to go out there and prove it. It’s a proud group of players and coaches that knows if they want to be considered in the group of Grey Cup contenders, they have to be better.

Jalon Edwards-Cooper returns to start at field halfback after missing the last four games due to injury. Of note, Garry Peters is officially a game-time decision after dealing with a knee ailment in practice all week. We won’t ever count out the iron man, slated to start his 116th consecutive game since joining the Lions ahead of 2018. No matter who is back there, it will be a nice test against Crum, who is known for his ability to scramble. Friday seems like the perfect time for a bounce back.

5. What They’re Saying

“I think you trust your coaches and you’re constantly looking at different things and different ways. I think we’re on the same page with the things we need to get better at and that’s where our focus is. And I believe we’ll get better.”- Coach Pierce on the questions surrounding the defence and if the right pieces are in place.

“I would say it’s still high. In this league, you’re never out of it. We’re still in the middle of the back, obviously, we’re not where we want to be, but everything we want is still in front of us.”- James Butler on the opportunities with seven games to play.

Bonus Points

Friday marks the 30th career start for Rourke. He holds a record of 17-12 as a Lion, dating back to week one of his rookie campaign in 2021. He also has the chance to climb above three well-known Lion pivots on the club’s all-time passing list. He currently sits 12th with 8,896 career yards. Right above him are Pierce in 11th (8,964 yards), Casey Printers in 10th (9,185 yards) and Vernon Adams Jr. in 9th (9,202 yards). A 307-yard performance would move him into 9th spot, above those three.

With 55 passing yards, Rourke would move past Don Getty into third place among all-time Canadians. Russ Jackson and Gerry Dattilio are the top two at 24,953 and 9,952 yards, respectively.

