Lions Sign DL Bradlee Anae & OL Brandon Yates

The BC Lions announced today the addition of two Americans to the roster: defensive lineman Bradlee Anae and offensive lineman Brandon Yates.

Anae (6’4, 260 lbs)- the Hawaii native was with the San Francisco 49ers for 2025 training camp and also had a camp stint with Atlanta in 2024 after spending 2022 on the New York Jets practice roster.

A round five selection (179th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, Anae suited up in 11 games over two seasons with the team, while recording two tackles and one quarterback hit.

Anae suited up in 47 games at Utah from 2016-19, recording 135 total tackles (86 solo, 49 assisted), 41.5 tackles for a loss, a program record 30 sacks, six forced fumbles, four pass knockdowns and a pair of fumble recoveries.

A two-time All-Pac 12 selection (2018, 2019) and a 2019 consensus All-American, Bradlee won the 2019 Morris Trophy, given annually to the best offensive or defensive lineman in the Pac 12.

Yates (6’4, 310 lbs)- after sitting out his first year of 2019 as a redshirt, the Delaware native played in 65 games over five seasons at West Virginia, seeing action at both guard and tackle. An All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection in 2020 and 2023, an Academic All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2024 and an Academic All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2023, he helped anchor an offensive unit that averaged 210 rushing yards per game over his final two seasons with the Mountaineers.

Brandon was named West Virginia’s Offensive Player of the Game on two occasions: following a 2024 game against Cincinnati and a 2021 contest against Texas