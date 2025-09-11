5 Things To Know | BC vs. OTT

They’ve had more than enough time to dwell on what happened last week. Now, the 5-7 BC Lions can go one of two ways with six games to go. Still in control of their playoff fate, the squad welcomes the 4-8 Ottawa REDBLACKS to town for a Friday night rematch. There are technically no “must-win” games in September. But given what’s transpired over the last couple of weeks, you can argue this one is pretty darn close. With more, we present 5 Things To Know.

Week 15: Friday, September 12: BC Lions vs. Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Kickoff: 7:00 pm PT, Save-On-Foods Field at Place.

TV: TSN/RDS/CBS Sports Network.

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Objects In the View Mirror Are Closer Than They Appear

Or in the case of the Edmonton Elks, they’re stopped at the same red light. The Lions enter this week tied in points with Edmonton for fourth in the West, but do hold the tiebreaker courtesy of two victories already and one more meeting to come next month at home. Right on their heels are both these REDBLACKS and the 4-8 Toronto Argonauts, two points back in the race for a possible crossover playoff berth. The Lions also enter this week two points behind Winnipeg for third in the West, but must finish ahead of them in points to avoid possibly missing the playoffs altogether.

Add it all up, and the Lions still control their playoff fate. But they must start stacking some victories. Adding more intrigue to the race is the fact that Edmonton visits Toronto on Saturday. A win for the Lions against Ottawa assures them of staying in control. Are you entertained yet?

2. Bring Back The Balance

With Nathan Rourke and the offence totalling 826 net yards and averaging 30 points over the last two games with no victory to show for it, that’s normally cause for panic. While the current Lions team has shown no signs of that, the urgency is increasing week by week. This proud Lion defence knows the last two weeks simply won’t cut it.

Limiting the big plays, such as Dustin Crum’s long completion to Kalil Pimpleton that set up last week’s winning score, will be a significant start. An early takeaway to help set Rourke and company up with a short field would set up this game perfectly. Balanced football, complementary football. Whatever term you choose, that’s what they must play to remain in control of their fate. On that front…..

3. Turnover Battle

The Lions remain dead last in the CFL with a minus-12 turnover ratio. You can look no further than the last two weeks to be reminded of how those giveaways can kill momentum. Whether it was the interception return touchdown to Benjii Franklin in Toronto or the pass that slipped through Keon Hatcher Sr.’s mitts that led to six points in Ottawa, those compounding mistakes must be avoided in critical situations. The hallmark of this successful Buck Pierce offence has been ball security, time of possession and finishing with six instead of three. Staying in front of the turnover battle helps ensure that recipe for success.

Your Lions Week 15 depth chart is here! We’re locked in for Ottawa at home.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣#BCLions | @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/49gLnEcGWt — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 11, 2025

4. Lucky Number Seven

You just figured Seven McGee was due to take one to the house. Last week’s 93-yard punt return touchdown should have been a turning point in a great result. Bad finish aside, you’d be hard-pressed to find a moment this season that lifted the Lions sideline quite like that. McGee can be a real X-factor for this club down the stretch, as solid special teams will boost the chances of any legit contender. Even on the returns that don’t go all the way, Rourke and the offence with a shorter field are that much more of a threat to the opposition.

5. What They’re Saying

“We’re always thinking that. I think we left some points on the board last week, settling for field goals in the red zone twice. I overthrew Justin in the end zone. If we score that, it’s a different game right there, right? We’re looking at things we can control. We know we’re going to make some plays. We’ve just got to play complementary ball. One of their touchdowns was an interception right in the score zone. That kind of stuff is hard for any defence, no matter if you’re struggling or not. We’ve got to put them in better positions and play complementary ball out there.”- Rourke on the offence and their need to finish drives.

“I feel like we played a really solid first half. For us, it’s to play four quarters. Especially going into a home game this week, we really want to be there and finish the game off. We didn’t do it to our standard last game, but we’ve had great things. Jonah (Tavai) played a really good game. It’s good to be back. We’re all on the same page. The motto this week is we’re just trying to find a way to win. It starts with practice. If we do well on the field this week, it’s going to show on Friday.”- Mathieu Betts on the mood on defence, as they look to turn the tide.

Extra Points

After seeing his Ironman streak end at 115 games last week, Garry Peters is hopeful for a return to the secondary. He would come in at the expense of Jalon-Edwards Cooper. Newly signed defensive lineman Bradlee Anae makes his debut in place of the injured Kemoko Turay and will dress behind Levi Bell. A fourth-round pick of Dallas in 2020, Anae suited up in 11 games with the team over two seasons.

T.J. Lee got one practice in after returning to the squad this week. He and fellow defensive back Marquise Bridges will begin on the practice roster. With 139 career starts under his belt, Lee is only three defensive tackles shy of Dante Marsh (587) for second on the club’s all-time list behind Solomon Elimimian (745).

With 3,296 passing yards on the season, Rourke is 346 shy of Russ Jackson’s single-season Canadian record of 3,641 yards, set in 1969.

British Columbia has not been kind to Ottawa franchises over the years. Entering Friday, the Rough Riders/Renegades/REDBLACKS are a dismal 7-30-2 in games on the West Coast. Last year’s meeting, a 38-12 beatdown by the Lions, was played at Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park; the CFL’s first version of Touchdown Pacific.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com