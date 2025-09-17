5 Things To Know | BC @ CGY

It’s a matchup ripe with Western Division implications and one that has a particularly juicy storyline. For the 6-7 BC Lions, all they’re focused on is building off the momentum of an impressive performance and bouncing back against Ottawa one week ago.

The 8-4 Calgary Stampeders provide the opposition in a tilt that could go a long way in determining where these teams finish in the playoff race. With only five games remaining for these Lions, the urgency continues to build. Are they peaking at the right time? A win on Friday could go a long way in answering that burning question. It’s time to saddle up for our 5 Things Preview.

Week 16: Friday, September 19: BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders.

Kickoff: 6:30 pm PT, McMahon Stadium.

TV: TSN.

Stream: CFL+(U.S. and International).

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Rourke vs. Adams

Perhaps it’s fitting that Nathan Rourke just surpassed his friend and old teammate Vernon Adams Jr. for ninth on the Lions’ all-time passing list. A quirk in the 2025 schedule means these teams and quarterbacks are meeting for the first time in late September, with another big matchup to come in Vancouver on October 4. Adams Jr. deserves his fair share of the credit for Calgary’s turnaround season, entering this contest fifth in the CFL in passing yards (2,826) and with a solid touchdown to interception ratio of 15/8.

Rourke continues to play at an elite level after engineering 30 or more points in the last six outings, something that hasn’t occurred for the franchise since Doug Flutie in 1991. His 3,604 passing yards are good for third in the CFL. Both players will downplay the significance, but you know deep down they want it extra badly. Expect a good old-fashioned Western shootout in Cowtown with these great gunslingers.

2. Welcome to the Zander Zone

XXX: underrated Vin Diesel flick, by the way. The real point we’re making is running back Zander Horvath making his first CFL start in place of James Butler (thigh injury). With the Stampeders allowing a CFL-low 18 touchdowns this season, the next lowest total is 29 by the way, Horvath will need to do his part as both an offensive weapon and blocking back for Rourke and the offence to bring a balanced attack. Time of possession and ball security have been the hallmarks of this Buck Pierce-led offence. Those will require a strong running game.

A seventh-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022, Horvath scored touchdowns in each of his first two appearances with the team that year, including one on Thursday Night Football against Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy (ankle) is headed to the one-game injured list. That results in Westshore Rebels product Kieran Poissant getting a promotion to the starting lineup. The Lions are also without starting left tackle Jarell Broxton (foot). Ilm Manning slots in at left guard, with Kory Woodruff sliding over to tackle. This will be a tough test against an aggressive Calgary front led by the return of defensive lineman and team sack leader Jaylon Hutchings.

The BC Lions Week 16 depth chart is here!⁣

⁣

We’re locked in for Calgary on the road.⁣

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣#BCLions | @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/Xad1B3GJUe — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 18, 2025

3. A Rising Line Raises All Defensive Ships

It was overshadowed in the collapse two weeks ago, but fairly evident in the REDBLACKS rematch: the Lions’ defensive line has played nastier and more physical over the last two weeks, thanks in large part to contributions from newcomers Levi Bell and Bradlee Anae. Along with the duo combining for eight tackles and one sack last week, their biggest impact came in allowing Mathieu Betts to turn out a 2023-type performance with four quarterback takedowns.

Anae is out of this one due to a shoulder injury and has been replaced by Kemoko Turay. Tomasi Laulile also makes his return in place of Marcus Moore. Putting pressure on Adams and not allowing him to strike with the big play is going to be preached all week long, as will containing the rushing attack led by Dedrick Mills.

4. T.J. Returns

Another key change on the defence sees T.J. Lee make his 2025 debut, ten days after returning to the only franchise he’s ever known. With the secondary looking to improve over the final third of this season, Lee’s veteran presence will be a welcome addition. And how about this tough test to get started?

With Adams Jr. having fellow ex-Lion Dominique Rhymes and Canadian rookie Mario Alford at his disposal, the chess match and who they target early should be a fun element to track. Lee will start at boundary halfback. His 584 career defensive tackles are only three shy of Dante Marsh for second on the club’s all-time list. Solomon Elimimian holds down the top spot at 745.

5. What They’re Saying

“I’ve been super happy for him; he’s having a great year. He seems very comfortable in that offence. We’ve been trying to stay in touch, been texting him after big wins and all that kind of stuff. I’m happy for him and I’m glad he’s found a home there in Calgary. Hopefully, we’re seeing them a couple more times, right? They’re going to be a playoff team; we’ll hope to be one as well. Obviously, this West race is very tight and we have a chance to crossover as well. We’ll always be friendly. But we’ll have to see them at home again as well.”- Rourke on facing Adams for the first time.

“They’re having a phenomenal year. Mills is doing a great job, the O-Line is doing a great job and they have a great leader in VA. I know he’s going to play with an extra chip on his shoulder. It’s going to be fun, like in practice last year, being able to compete with somebody like that. Yeah. It’s a big game.”- linebacker Josh Woods on the challenge against Adams and Calgary’s offence.

“Those guys are here for a reason, who have been locked in all year waiting for their opportunity. I think we’ve got some good depth at all positions right now. I think it was very noticeable last week when we had some injuries on the D-line. Whatever the roster looks like at that point, we’re confident in the men that we have.”- Buck Pierce on the injury to Butler and how different guys have stepped up in all areas.

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com