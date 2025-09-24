5 Things To Know | BC vs. TOR

Opportunity knocks for the 7-7-0 BC Lions, as they welcome in the 5-9-0 Toronto Argonauts for a critical Friday night clash. Along with the chance at their first three-game winning streak since July of 2024, a victory over the defending Grey Cup champions would only strengthen their grip on a playoff spot with only three games remaining once October hits. It’s also a chance to avenge the ugly 52-34 setback in Toronto at the end of August, a result that left a sour taste in the mouths of many Lion players and coaches. With more, present our weekly 5 Things To Know preview.

Week 17: Friday, September 26: BC Lions vs. Toronto Argonauts.

Kickoff: 7:00 pm PT, Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

TV: TSN.

Stream: CFL+(U.S. and International).

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.



1. The Offence Reaches New Heights

Forgive us if we’re sounding like a broken record. If you’ve had a front row seat to Nathan Rourke and this Lions offence this season, you would be telling your grandkids about it one day. With an average of 429.4 net yards per game, it’s the highest total since Henry Burris and the Calgary Stampeders in 2010 and it has truly become the best show in the CFL. This week, they have a chance to do something that hasn’t been done since the Doug Flutie-led attack in 1991: score more than 30 points in eight consecutive games. Should they jump out to a big lead and keep the production temp high, it will serve as a good catalyst against a Toronto team fighting for its playoff life.



2. Arbuckle Enters The Den

Nick Arbuckle makes his return behind centre after missing last week’s loss to Montreal with a calf injury. The 2024 Grey Cup MVP had his way with the Lions in the last matchup, throwing for 443 yards and three majors, while doing an excellent job evading much of the pressure brought by the Lions up front. They can’t let that happen again.

Making the Argonaut offence one-dimensional and forcing Arbuckle to get the ball out quickly is paramount in this game plan. The Lions’ defensive front has picked a good time in the last two victories to bring more pressure. Mathieu Betts and company will look to keep that going.

3. Jackson Checks In

He’s been used in a few more defensive packages as his solid rookie season has progressed. Now, North Vancouver’s Jackson Findlay makes his first CFL start at safety in place of the injured Cristophe Beaulieu. That will be an intriguing piece to the puzzle, as the Lions seek a better defensive effort against the aforementioned Argonaut playmakers. The club’s second-round draft pick in 2025 has played his role well so far, with 10 tackles each on defence and special teams. The moment won’t be too big for him.

The other key change on defence comes with the return of newcomer Bradlee Anae from injury, following the release of Kemoko Turay earlier in the week.

4. Reinforcements Good To Go

The news on the injury front wasn’t all bad this week. CFL leading rusher James Butler returns after missing one game with a thigh injury, while three-time PFF Honour Roll recipient Jarell Broxton is back in at left tackle after dealing with a foot ailment that kept him out of the Calgary win. With Zander Horvath remaining in the lineup as Butler’s backup, it gives Buck Pierce some options to roll with in this balanced offence. Establishing the run and controlling time of possession has worked wonders for the unit this season.

Broxton is a welcome re-addition to the big boys up front. His return moves Kory Woodruff back to guard, while Ilm Manning is returning to the practice roster. Lions play-by-play man Bob Marjanovich took a closer look at the success of the offensive line this week.

Your Lions Week 16 depth chart is here! ⁣

⁣

Dialed in for Toronto.

⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣#BCLions | @PlayNowSports pic.twitter.com/oPhrCIhSmY — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 25, 2025

5. What They’re Saying

“At 7-7, we’re not thinking we’re the best team yet. No one out here thinks, ‘Hey, I’m just the best thing since sliced bread.’ It’s able to make us work harder, be humble and go into the next feeling like we can be winners, they are beatable, but we’re also beatable if we do X, Y and Z. But now we know what X, Y and Z is, so that’s the important thing.”- the always quotable Micah Awe on the mood after two straight wins.

“I think it starts with up front. The guys up front have done a phenomenal job. I’ve said it all year, but they’ve just been phenomenal with the changes and the injuries up front. They’ve just been super, super consistent against some really good teams out there, really good defences. I’m biased, but I think we’ve got the best receiver room in the league. And JB has been playing well. Then, when he went down, Zander has been playing pretty well, too. So ,I just feel like we’ve got a great support staff. Offensively, I feel very spoiled, but I’ve got all the best guys. I just love that for where we’re going and where we’re headed. Hopefully, we can keep building.- Rourke on how the offence has fared, despite some recent injuries.

Extra Points

The Lions are looking to snap a five-game losing streak in meetings with the Argonauts, the last victory coming in week three of the 2022 campaign when Rourke and company cruised to a 44-3 triumph at home.

Averaging 98.5 yards over the last six games, Justin McInnis is just 24 yards shy of his second straight 1,000-yard season.

With 971 kickoff return yards, Seven McGee leads all CFL return men. He enters this week with the sixth-highest combined yardage total of 1,354.

Will hopefully be in a position to get an official update next week from Lions historian and CFL statistician, the Hall of Famer, Steve Daniel, but by our math, a Lions victory over Toronto and a loss by Edmonton at home to Saskatchewan on Saturday means the Lions would clinch a playoff spot simply by beating Calgary next Saturday in the rematch at Save-On-Foods Field. We know… One game at a time!

Matt Baker: mbaker@bclions.com