Rourke Takes Player Of The Month; Broxton, McInnis & McGee Also Honoured For September

The Canadian Football League unveiled its All-Honour Roll selections for September, powered by Pro Football Focus, with a quartet of Lions included in the top player grades.

Nathan Rourke earned top quarterback and overall offensive player, while offensive lineman Jarell Broxton, wide receiver Justin McInnis and returner Seven McGee were the highest-graded at their respective positions.

Rourke (91.4 PFF Grade)- the accolades keep coming or the Victoria-born gunslinger. Along with completing 79 of 106 passes (74.5 per cent) for 1,158 yards and five touchdowns in four games in September, Rourke ran for 139 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 carries.

In the last four games alone, Rourke passed Buck Pierce, Casey Printers, Vernon Adams Jr. and Doug Flutie into eighth on the Lions’ all-time passing list and also broke Russ Jackson’s single-season record for yards in a season by a Canadian, previously set at 3,649.

In last week’s win over Toronto, Rourke became just the second Canadian after Jackson to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards.

Broxton (82.8 PFF Grade)- Despite only suiting up in three games last month, the big left tackle made his presence known by helping Rourke and the Lions attack increase their season average to 423.9 net yards per game, the highest CFL total since 2010. In addition, the Lions are averaging an all-time best 7.87 yards per play.

Broxton is recognized with a second straight All-Honour Roll monthly selection and remains the CFL’s highest-graded offensive lineman on pass block snaps (82.3 PFF Grade).

McInnis (82.1 PFF Grade)- One of Rourke’s top targets in September, McInnis hauled in 20 receptions on 26 targets for 387 yards and four touchdowns, while surpassing the 1,000-yard mark for the second straight season.

McInnis enters this week fourth overall among CFL receivers with 1,054 yards.

McGee (79.9 PFF Grade)- The month began with his first career touchdown, an electrifying 93-yard punt return in Ottawa on September 5. The playmaker recorded a total of 16 punt returns for 215 yards and added 10 kickoff returns for 234 yards over the last four games.