5 Things To Know | BC vs. CGY

It’s a matchup of epic proportions. And what a way to start October, as the 8-7 BC Lions entertain the 8-6 Calgary Stampeders in a week 18 showdown and our third annual Gravy Bowl. With a chance to secure a playoff spot by winning on Saturday, the red-hot Lions can also greatly increase their chances of a home game come November.

Simply put, this one is ripe with storylines as the home team looks to sweep their West Division rivals. As is always the case, the focus is simply on executing for the win and letting the rest take care of itself. We present 5 Things To Know about this massive clash.

Week 18: Saturday, October 4: BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders.

Kickoff: 4:00 pm PT, Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

TV: TSN.

Stream: CFL+(U.S. and International).

Radio: 730 CKNW/Sher-E Punjab Radio Am 600/Sirius XM Canada Talks 167.

1. Win And They’re In….. But No Champagne

With Major League Baseball’s postseason in full swing, we’re being served up locker-room champagne celebrations, seemingly, almost daily. Yes, a win for the Lions would secure a Grey Cup Playoffs Berth for the fourth consecutive season. That alone should boost interest and lead to a crowd upwards of 30,000 for Saturday’s Gravy Bowl bash.

But given the three-game winning streak that has shaken up the middle of this West Division, the Lions have their sights set much higher. Locking up their spot in the November dance will be a nice feather in the cap. After that, the focus will be on finishing as high as they can.

2. Running Game Holds The Key

The Lions were without CFL rushing leader James Butler in the beatdown of Calgary two weeks ago. All Zander Horvath managed to do in his place was rack up 152 yards on just 12 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown to plant a final stake in the Stamps’ grave late. With Butler back in the lineup for a second straight game, the Lion offence can really dictate things if they establish the run and extend more drives; time of possession being a major hallmark of Buck Pierce’s offence.

Horvath remains on the roster in a depth role and can be counted on to contribute to the cause. Look no further than last week’s final drive, where he carried the ball four times for 25 yards to help prevent the Argonauts from getting another shot at a comeback. It’s going to be playoff-type football from here on in. Pound the rock!

3. Welcoming Back VA

The resurgent Lion defensive unit made life difficult for Vernon Adams Jr. two weeks back, intercepting their former teammate on the first two Stampeder drives and nearly had a third in the end zone if not for a VA ball that crazed the upright (won’t have to worry about that in two years…).

Pressuring Adams and his dual-threat capability, while forcing him to get the ball out quickly, has no doubt been an emphasis in this week’s preparation. This defence is gelling at the right time. The toughest tests are still ahead of them.

2025 second-round draft pick Hayden Harris makes his CFL debut, listed on the depth chart behind Mathieu Betts. It never hurts to add another pass rusher to the mix.

4. F is For Finish

On both sides of the ball. During this three-game winning streak, Rourke and the offence are operating at a 73 per cent success rate inside the red zone; 11 touchdowns on 15 opportunities. We’ve talked at length about how Rourke has no shortage of weapons at his disposal, with any of his receivers capable of leading the pack on any given week. This is also beneficial inside the red zone, where they want to come away with six instead of three at this highly successful rate.

Last week’s win in Toronto saw the benefit on the opposite side, as the Lions held Toronto to just one major in the entire game, forcing them to settle for five field goals. The Argonauts managed their only touchdown on one of their two red zone trips.

5. What They’re Saying

” I think we know what’s at stake and I don’t think we want to dwell on it too much. We’ve gone on this little bit of a streak, thinking it’s one game at a time. There’s no reason to change it. Calgary is not a team that we want to overlook. Every team in the West, every team in this league, really, is capable of winning on any given day. It doesn’t matter if we beat them 50-0. Look at Toronto, they put up 50 points the last time that we played them. Obviously, it didn’t go that way the second time around. We can’t take them lightly; we’ve got to show up and play our best and that’s the way we’re going to get by.”- Rourke, on not looking back at the last outing against the Stamps.

“All of those goals are great things, but now it’s starting to translate into wins. I think that’s the most important. We’re finally starting to turn in the right direction and that’s what we’re most excited about.”- Butler on how team success outweighs individual success.

Extra Points

A total of two changes to the Lions’ starting lineup for this big battle: Wide receiver Jevon Cottoy is back after missing both the first Calgary meeting and last week’s win over Toronto with an ankle injury. Newcomer Brandon Yates starts at left guard, with Kory Woodruff sliding over to tackle. Jarell Broxton’s arm injury will keep him out for at least one week.

This Lion offensive line has endured several different combinations this season and has yet to be fazed. They get a good test on Saturday with the Stampeders dressing newly-acquired defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin.

The Lions aim to win a regular-season series against Calgary for a fourth consecutive year. Dating back to the start of 2022, the Lions are 8-3 against Calgary, including a pair of Western Semi-Final victories.

With 40 sacks as a Lion, Mathieu Betts is only two away from leapfrogging Mack Moore and Herman Smith into sixth all-time for the franchise. Betts’ 13 sacks in 2025 lead the entire CFL.

Another gem from Lions historian Steve Daniel: With 2,458 receiving yards combined, Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis are joining some pretty exclusive company amongst Lion duos. Below are the top four single-season duo totals in franchise history:

1991: Ray Alexander (1,605) & Matt Clark (1,530) – 3,135.

2004: Geroy Simon (1,750) & Jason Clermont (1,220) – 2,970.

1994: Darren Flutie (1,731) & Ray Alexander (1,234) – 2,965.

2016: Emmanuel Arceneaux (1,566) & Bryan Burnham (1,392) – 2,958.

